A year or two ago, my son began to struggle with separation anxiety. I never dealt with that myself, so it was hard for me to wrap my logical adult brain around the struggle happening inside my young son’s undeveloped mind. It was a trying time for us as a family—learning, understanding, and most importantly, trying to empathize with what he was going through. But then one day, my son discovered a show he fell in love with called Young David, created by Angel Studios. Young David is an animated account of David in the Bible and his years before becoming king. The episodes are short, with some great songs that my kids loved…but there was one phrase David says in the first episode that changed everything for my son: “Chazak v’ematz,” which in Hebrew means “Be strong and courageous.”

This became my son’s anthem. When he got anxious or nervous, he would repeat it out loud. When he felt overwhelmed, those words grounded him. And eventually, he stopped struggling with separation anxiety altogether. David became my son’s hero, and those words became forever ingrained in his mind.

In just a few short weeks, Angel Studios will be releasing a feature-length animated David film on December 19th—one I recently had the privilege of screening. My family had been waiting patiently for this film since it was announced over a year ago, so when I got the chance to view it before it hit theaters, I jumped at it! My boys LOVE the story of David and Goliath, so naturally they were READY to see this movie—and they were not disappointed. From the story, to the songs, to the animation, they loved every minute of it. There aren’t many great family films that are actually good, but this one, in my opinion, is a standout—especially within faith-based media.

Growing up as a pastor’s kid, branching out to develop my own beliefs, and discovering what I believe and why I believe it has been eye-opening and rewarding. Talking about all of that within a film community that doesn’t always welcome this topic has certainly been, and continues to be, a challenge. But when movies come out that open the door for that conversation—like David—I feel like it gives me a chance to express a part of myself I usually keep hidden so as not to offend or cause issues. So if this offends or annoys you, this might be the point where you want to stop reading.

I have long been a scoffer of faith-based movies and almost always ignore the raves from Christian friends telling me how good they are—because they are almost ALWAYS cringe. I had mostly given up on the genre. Hollywood has, too, when it comes to making biblical epics. No one is trying to make the next Ben-Hur (though someone tried—and failed—recently). No animation studio is trying to make another Prince of Egypt, which is brilliant. I don’t need the next thing. I’ve just been longing for someone—or some studio—to make genuinely good Christian content. Enter Angel Studios, stage left, picking up the mantle of making faith-based content that not only entertains, but inspires and uplifts.

Let me say with full certainty: the new film David is unequivocally the best film Angel Studios has made. When we meet young David as a mere shepherd boy, we see a kid fearless enough to take on a lion, yet untouched by the politics of kings and battles. A boy protecting sheep who, by all outward appearances, is not skilled or qualified for the life eventually thrust upon him. We see David go from an innocent shepherd to the warrior who defeats Goliath and fights battles for his people because God goes before him. As David becomes a man—the future king, anointed by the prophet Samuel—he becomes a threat in the eyes of the king rejected by God: King Saul. This leads to death threats, running and hiding, more battles, and eventually, David becoming king of Israel.

For a family film about the life of David, it’s perfect. The songs are beautiful and moving, the story never lags, and it will hold the attention of kids while still engaging the adults watching with them. The film stays on the lighter side of David’s story and doesn’t dive into the grit that wouldn’t be suitable for children. Truthfully, David’s life could easily be an R-rated film—as could most Old Testament stories if told accurately. But this movie gives you a sense of that intensity while still remaining family-friendly.

I’ve always believed David is the most fascinating person in the Bible. People usually focus on two stories—Goliath and Bathsheba—but there is so much more to him. That’s what made me enjoy this movie so much: it didn’t stop at Goliath. It gave us a glimpse of David running for his life, trying to escape a king losing his mind while hunting God’s anointed. The film could have easily just done Goliath and called it a day—but it didn’t. I was genuinely surprised to see how much more story it covered. Bravo to Angel Studios for surprising me and delivering the most family-friendly version of this story possible—and making it fun, engaging, and inspiring.

If you are looking for a family-friendly movie of faith, David is a must-see. It may not appeal to everyone, but it is absolutely worth the watch. I look forward to what Angel Studios does next. If they build on the success of this film—which they will—and keep putting out fresh faith-based content, the sky’s the limit. I hope they can continue to attract Hollywood actors who are willing to put themselves out there and be open about their faith.

To them, to Angel Studios, and to all of you reading—Chazak v’ematz!