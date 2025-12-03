The tribe has spoken and they love Paul Thomas Anderson and One Battle After Another. The latest in what will be one award win after another is Atlanta. They have a pretty good track record with Best Picture, especially of late as the Oscars become more influenced by the critics than they ever have been before.
2024: Anora
2023: Oppenheimer
2022: Everything Everywhere
2021: Licorice Pizza (CODA)
2020: Nomadland
2019: Parasite
2018: A Star is Born (Green Book)
2017: Lady Bird (The Shape of Water)
2016: Moonlight
2015: Mad Max: Fury Road (Spotlight)
2014: Boyhood (Birdman)
2013: Her (12 Years a Slave)
2012: Silver Linings Playbook (Argo)
2011: Tree of Life (The Artist)
Here are their winners, which will likely repeat across all critics groups and I will probably not post every one that comes out, especially since they’re a hive mind and there are no differences between any of them and very few surprises to be found. Benicio Del Toro is fine in One Battle After Another but his acting can’t compare to Paul Mescal in Hamnet. I don’t think the critics will ever understand that but maybe the actors will. Who knows.
BEST FILM: One Battle After Another
TOP 10 FILMS (ranked):
- One Battle After Another
- Sinners
- Weapons
- Hamnet
- Marty Supreme
- It Was Just an Accident
- No Other Choice
- Sentimental Value
- Train Dreams
- The Secret Agent
BEST LEAD ACTOR: Leonardo DiCaprio, One Battle After Another
Runner-up: Michael B. Jordan, Sinners
BEST LEAD ACTRESS: Jessie Buckley, Hamnet
Runner-up: Rose Byrne, If I Had Legs I’d Kick You
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR: Benicio del Toro, One Battle After Another
Runner-up: Sean Penn, One Battle After Another
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS: Amy Madigan, Weapons
Runner-up: Teyana Taylor, One Battle After Another
BEST ENSEMBLE CAST: One Battle After Another
Runner-up: Sinners
BEST DIRECTOR: Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another
Runner-up: Ryan Coogler, Sinners
BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY: Sinners
Runner-up: Weapons
BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY: One Battle After Another
Runner-up: Hamnet
BEST DOCUMENTARY: The Perfect Neighbor
Runner-up: The Alabama Solution
BEST INTERNATIONAL FEATURE: It Was Just an Accident
Runner-up: No Other Choice
BEST ANIMATED FILM: KPop Demon Hunters
Runner-up: Arco
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY: One Battle After Another
Runner-up: Sinners
BEST ORIGINAL SCORE: Sinners
Runner-up: One Battle After Another
BEST STUNT WORK: Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning
Runner-up: F1
BEST VOICE PERFORMANCE: Arden Cho, KPop Demon Hunters
Runner-up: Jason Bateman, Zootopia 2
BEST BREAKTHROUGH PERFORMANCE: Chase Infiniti, One Battle After Another
BEST FIRST FEATURE: Eva Victor, Sorry, Baby