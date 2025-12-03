Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Print Bluesky WhatsApp Threads Email

The tribe has spoken and they love Paul Thomas Anderson and One Battle After Another. The latest in what will be one award win after another is Atlanta. They have a pretty good track record with Best Picture, especially of late as the Oscars become more influenced by the critics than they ever have been before.

2024: Anora

2023: Oppenheimer

2022: Everything Everywhere

2021: Licorice Pizza (CODA)

2020: Nomadland

2019: Parasite

2018: A Star is Born (Green Book)

2017: Lady Bird (The Shape of Water)

2016: Moonlight

2015: Mad Max: Fury Road (Spotlight)

2014: Boyhood (Birdman)

2013: Her (12 Years a Slave)

2012: Silver Linings Playbook (Argo)

2011: Tree of Life (The Artist)

Here are their winners, which will likely repeat across all critics groups and I will probably not post every one that comes out, especially since they’re a hive mind and there are no differences between any of them and very few surprises to be found. Benicio Del Toro is fine in One Battle After Another but his acting can’t compare to Paul Mescal in Hamnet. I don’t think the critics will ever understand that but maybe the actors will. Who knows.

BEST FILM: One Battle After Another

TOP 10 FILMS (ranked):

One Battle After Another Sinners Weapons Hamnet Marty Supreme It Was Just an Accident No Other Choice Sentimental Value Train Dreams The Secret Agent

BEST LEAD ACTOR: Leonardo DiCaprio, One Battle After Another

Runner-up: Michael B. Jordan, Sinners

BEST LEAD ACTRESS: Jessie Buckley, Hamnet

Runner-up: Rose Byrne, If I Had Legs I’d Kick You

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR: Benicio del Toro, One Battle After Another

Runner-up: Sean Penn, One Battle After Another

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS: Amy Madigan, Weapons

Runner-up: Teyana Taylor, One Battle After Another

BEST ENSEMBLE CAST: One Battle After Another

Runner-up: Sinners

BEST DIRECTOR: Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another

Runner-up: Ryan Coogler, Sinners

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY: Sinners

Runner-up: Weapons

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY: One Battle After Another

Runner-up: Hamnet

BEST DOCUMENTARY: The Perfect Neighbor

Runner-up: The Alabama Solution

BEST INTERNATIONAL FEATURE: It Was Just an Accident

Runner-up: No Other Choice

BEST ANIMATED FILM: KPop Demon Hunters

Runner-up: Arco

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY: One Battle After Another

Runner-up: Sinners

BEST ORIGINAL SCORE: Sinners

Runner-up: One Battle After Another

BEST STUNT WORK: Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning

Runner-up: F1

BEST VOICE PERFORMANCE: Arden Cho, KPop Demon Hunters

Runner-up: Jason Bateman, Zootopia 2

BEST BREAKTHROUGH PERFORMANCE: Chase Infiniti, One Battle After Another

BEST FIRST FEATURE: Eva Victor, Sorry, Baby