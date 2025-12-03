Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Print Bluesky WhatsApp Threads Email

Best Film : One Battle After Another

Best Director : Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another

Best Actor : Leonardo DiCaprio, One Battle After Another

Best Actress : Rose Byrne, If I Had Legs I’d Kick You

Best Supporting Actor : Benicio Del Toro, One Battle After Another

Best Supporting Actress : Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, Sentimental Value

Best Directorial Debut : Eva Victor, Sorry, Baby

Breakthrough Performance : Chase Infiniti, One Battle After Another

Best Original Screenplay : Ryan Coogler, Sinners

Best Adapted Screenplay : Clint Bentley and Greg Kwedar, Train Dreams

Best Animated Feature : Arco

Best International Film : It Was Just an Accident

Best Documentary : Cover-Up

Outstanding Achievement in Cinematography : Autumn Durald Arkapaw, Sinners

Outstanding Achievement in Stunt Artistry : Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning

NBR Freedom of Expression Award: Put Your Soul on Your Hand and Walk

Top Films (in alphabetical order) :

Avatar: Fire and Ash

F1

Frankenstein

Jay Kelly

Marty Supreme

Rental Family

Sinners

Train Dreams

Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery

Wicked: For Good

Top 5 International Films (in alphabetical order) :

Left-Handed Girl

The Love That Remains

The Secret Agent

Sentimental Value

Sirāt

Top 5 Documentaries (in alphabetical order) :

2000 Meters to Andriivka

Come See Me in the Good Light

My Mom Jayne

Natchez

Orwell: 2+2=5

Top 10 Independent Films (in alphabetical order) :

The Baltimorons

Bring Her Back

Father Mother Sister Brother

Friendship

Good Boy

If I Had Legs I’d Kick You

The Mastermind

Rebuilding

Sorry, Baby

Urchin

The last time the National Board of Review and the New York Film Critics matched:

Killers of the Flower Moon

Zero Dark Thirty

The Social Network

The last time they matched and the film won was 2007, with No Country for Old Men.