Thanks to Will Mavity for posting these:

It will be interesting to see which takes Drama, F1 or Sinners.

BEST EDITED FEATURE FILM (Drama, Theatrical):

F1

Stephen Mirrione, ACE

Hamnet

Chloé Zhao, ACE

Affonso Gonçalves, ACE

Sentimental Value

Olivier Bugge Coutté

Sinners

Michael P. Shawver

Weapons

Joe Murphy

BEST EDITED FEATURE FILM (Comedy, Theatrical):

Bugonia

Yorgos Mavropsaridis, ACE, BFE

Marty Supreme

Ronald Bronstein

Josh Safdie

One Battle After Another

Andy Jurgensen

Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery

Bob Ducsay, ACE

Wicked: For Good

Myron Kerstein, ACE