Thanks to Will Mavity for posting these:
It will be interesting to see which takes Drama, F1 or Sinners.
BEST EDITED FEATURE FILM (Drama, Theatrical):
F1
Stephen Mirrione, ACE
Hamnet
Chloé Zhao, ACE
Affonso Gonçalves, ACE
Sentimental Value
Olivier Bugge Coutté
Sinners
Michael P. Shawver
Weapons
Joe Murphy
BEST EDITED FEATURE FILM (Comedy, Theatrical):
Bugonia
Yorgos Mavropsaridis, ACE, BFE
Marty Supreme
Ronald Bronstein
Josh Safdie
One Battle After Another
Andy Jurgensen
Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery
Bob Ducsay, ACE
Wicked: For Good
Myron Kerstein, ACE