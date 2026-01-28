Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Print Bluesky WhatsApp Threads Email

“Hope” is the thing with feathers –

That perches in the soul –

And sings the tune without the words –

And never stops – at all -” Emily Dickinson

There are some people out there clinging to the hope that Sinners, the most successful film in the Oscar race and the best argument for saving movie theaters, will somehow prevail. But with everything that’s happening in the news, why wouldn’t the Oscars become one more political tool? As thousands of Iranians are slaughtered in a crackdown on protests, Hollywood is silent. Natalie Portman, Glenn Close, Olivia Wilde, Mark Ruffalo, and others are very disturbed by the recent deaths amid violent protests and ICE raids unfolding in Minneapolis. We should never take the deaths of American citizens lightly. But we should also remember that an assassination happened a few months back — a real, live political assassination of a guy the Left hated, called a “racist,” and that wasn’t a blip on the Left. We live in weird times. Ethan Hawke spoke at the Sundance Film Festival, saying that for the first time in his life, he’s felt the chill of free speech. Why? Oh, I don’t know. Jimmy Kimmel got a slap on the wrist after Americans across the country called to complain about his lame joke that Trump was playing golf instead of grieving for Charlie Kirk. Oh, you know, Charlie Kirk, the guy no one in Hollywood would even speak his name unless it was, like, Amanda Seyfried, to say he got what he deserved? Yeah. remember? A real-life political assassination to shut him up, and that didn’t scare Ethan Hawke. But a member of the ruling class — Jimmy Kimmel — had his wrist slapped and was back on the air in mere days, and THAT, to Ethan Hawke, is terrifying. Like what? Or maybe he’s talking about the protesters who were shot at the hands of ICE, which wasn’t to shut them up. ICE agents have been taking non-stop screaming, whistle-blowing, honking, verbal abuse, etc. Doesn’t mean they should have been shot but that’s not a free speech issue – it’s a Civil War issue. We’ve never had protesters go to war on the feds before – not in my lifetime. That wasn’t Kent State. It’s closer to the Weatherman bombings in the 1970s. Here is how Megyn Kelly covered Ethan Hawk in the “other” America. I so wish Hollywood could come out of their bubble and join the rest of us in the real world. They’re so lucky to live such comfortable lives in their high castle, and they demonize the other half of the country so casually, and we have to listen to them throw around words they don’t understand: fascism, oligarchy, etc. My goodness. If your freedoms have been taken away, Ethan Hawke, it’s been by your own side, as Emily Jashinsky clarifies in the above clip. Educate yourself. Hundreds of people have lost everything in the climate of fear and the culture of silence that Hollywood has become. Ethan Hawke, like everyone else in Hollywood, well knows that it’s been a long time since freedom of speech was a thing on the Left or in Hollywood. Why do you think everything sucks so bad? It might be preservation censorship, but it is censorship all the same. You make one joke on Twitter now, and you could lose everything, not because of the Right, but because of the Left. Blacklists are not only back but also normalized, and no one in Hollywood will tell that truth, certainly not Ethan Hawke. Whatever the truth of the story is matters less than the narrative, and the narrative is what drives votes. The people who insist One Battle is satire and “both sides” and not political are about to find out how wrong they are. I don’t want to have a political discussion here, not about that. Just to say that the events of late will fuel the narrative for One Battle After Another, and everyone knows it. Oppenheimer’s sweep of the season wasn’t so much about politics, although it was buried in there somewhere that Robert Downey, Jr. was a Republican, and so the anger was directed in the right place, but it was awarded because it was unequivocal. Christopher Nolan had more than paid his dues, making one original movie after another. But as with Paul Thomas Anderson and the Coen Bros., Nolan came in with an adaptation, which made his quirky scripts somehow accessible, as it did with the Coens and, I guess, PTA. There is more to it than just politics, although that will be what drives the passion for One Battle and explains why it has already won more critics’ awards than any other film in the history of film criticism. Don’t make me drag out the charts. Nothing even comes close to it, which is highly bizarre. It isn’t just the politics, and it isn’t just the PTA being overdue. It’s that we live in extremely conformist times. Not only is everyone mandated to conform (or else), but they seem to want to conform. This happened, I think, in Trump’s first term when mass hysteria overtook the entire Left and cancel culture took root. That was my problem. I couldn’t go along with it. I’m not a conformist at heart. I’m exactly the opposite. So I put myself between those getting canceled and, before long, I became a target. They kept coming for me, the idea being conform or else. The other translated to non-stop attacks on Twitter (ongoing to this day by nice guys Clayton Davis and Erik Anderson, among others). I refuse even now to conform. Why should I? After four years of madness, everyone on the Left fell into mass formation psychosis as a form of self-preservation. They just knew not to make waves or say the wrong thing. Hollywood quietly began hiring anyone but white males — in came the “sensitivity readers” and the “intimacy coordinators” and everyone had to walk on egg shells to not hurt the feelings of the Coddling of the American Mind generation, baby tyrants who will have your job, your reputation, your friendships and even your life, come to that, just to shut you up. So, Ethan Hawke, you’ve been living in a bubble. That mass formation psychosis has more or less hit Hollywood hard, even though Oppenheimer and Anora were anything but “woke” movies. They were just the movies most people agreed were the best. And here is where Sinners runs into problems. I don’t need to give you my Sinners pitch. I’ve been doing it for months now, but let’s get the update. To date: –Two films by Black directors have won Best Picture without their directors winning: Moonlight. 12 Years a Slave

–Three films by Black writers have won Adapted Screenplay but not Picture or Director: American Fiction, BlackKklansman, Precious

–One film by a Black writer has won Original, Jordan Peele for Get Out. Ryan Coogler is about to be the second. No Black director has ever won in 98 years of Oscar history. Sinners has the highest reviews and audience score:

And is the highest grossing Best Picture contender and the only one that made most of its money in the United States:

Sinners was made for $90 million, and One Battle was made for between $120 and $ 170 million. If (when) it wins, it will be the most expensive movie to win since Titanic.

Despite all of this, after it was announced that Sinners earned 16 nominations, many on the Right began complaining that it’s only because he’s Black and the movie is about Black people and racism. I’ve also heard it’s “white hating.” That is, of course, the problem with Affirmative Action and DEI mandates, not to mention all of the ways Hollywood has bent over backwards to appear not racist. Merit is taken away, and no success is ever fully appreciated. In this case, Ryan Coogler deserves every bit of praise he’s gotten. He should not have to carry the burden of white guilt that created a system that robs him of his deserved achievement.

Finally, here’s the real problem. It’s the movie itself. Even if you get past all of the resentment of those on the Right who have been called racists and shut out of culture going on 20 years by now, and the passive-aggressive resentment on the Left that someone might take Paul Thomas Anderson’s Oscar away, you still have to get through the part where not everyone gets Sinners.

I get it because I like movies that require you lean in and dig deep. I like movies that challenge my thinking, and Sinners does. It was a tightly wound mystery I had to unpack, but when I did, I was thrilled with each new discovery. Don’t get me wrong, it became a weapon of the culture war on both sides, with the activists on the Left seeing their entire worldview in a movie that explained the story of the underclass (the vampires sucked their blood and took their culture). Many were saying white people were leaving the theater, etc.

One thing I’ve learned in the 27 years I’ve been writing about the Oscars (my god, has it been that long) is that you can’t “explain” movies to a large consensus. They either get it or they don’t. But for me, what I saw in Sinners was the complex, twisty story of Robert Johnson’s life and that of other blues greats who found their way out of (real) oppression.

But the more I learned about Robert Johnson, the more I saw in Sinners. Then I had to think about what it all meant. It isn’t what people think. It isn’t the low-hanging fruit of good and bad (like One Battle). So movies like that don’t win Best Picture because they’ll lock too many people out, especially the white dudes in the Academy who dominate. They’ll pick the movie with the nice white guy who flips Trump the double bird. It is what it is.

So now we have to wonder will it really win everything like Oppenheimer did? As in:

Will there be a break anywhere? PGA or SAG? Anywhere? ACE and WGA will split the two awards, with each movie winning in their respective category. Very likely we get to the Oscars and the same thing happens. Then, I suspect Paul Thomas Anderson will take a bow and that movie will win Best Picture and Sinners will remain the film that got 16 nominations and yet, these people — they Good White Liberals with their lawn signs, their mandates, their inclusion riders, their screeching accusations that half the country is racist — could not come together and give the record breaker its due.

Both Scott Feinberg and Clayton Davis are predicting Sinners. I don’t have to show you what the “experts” at Gold Derby are predicting in mostly lockstep:

I have done really silly and stubborn things on this site in my history. I predicted movies that I knew would not win (like The Social Network). I called it “going down with the ship.” So I may continue to do that with Sinners and hope. One Battle After Another winning Best Picture isn’t the end of the world. I look at so many film awards now and see a reflecting pool for the ruling class that has walled itself off from the rest of the country. In particular, the WGA nominations for John Oliver, Stephen Colbert, and others who do nothing but function as activists, telling the same story to their viewers night after night in an entertaining fashion. That’s all they do, and somehow it’s awarded.

I never noticed just how closed off Hollywood and film awards had become until 2020, when I ventured out of the bubble, and I began seeing things from a different perspective. It isn’t that the awards don’t matter. They do. They just matter to a specific group of people. In some ways, they always have, but that success was measured by how well they reached and moved the general public. Ratings mattered. Box office mattered.

The thing about Oppenheimer winning is that it made sense in the way Best Picture used to. It penetrated the culture and a lot of that had to do with Barbie and the Barbenheimer phenomenon. But probably Oppenheimer might have won anyway, even if it hadn’t been such a huge success.

All of this to say that probably One Battle is about to blow through Oscar season, winning everything, and we should all be prepared for that. Many will be thrilled. It will be the best expression of how those inside the Left’s bubble see this country. Natalie Portman will cheer. Ethan Hawke will feel that another battle against the Nazis has been won. I’ll just be here, stuck in the middle, wishing that movies like Sinners could win Best Picture.

Sinners winning Best Picture is good for the industry, not because it would make history for Ryan Coogler or the Academy voters, but because it would mean Hollywood still cares more about its audience than about itself. But I think Ryan Coogler makes movies for audiences, not to win Oscars, so in a way, it’s all gravy.

In the preferential ballot era, no movie has won National Board of Review, Golden Globes and Critics Choice.