FILM
Best Science Fiction Film
Avatar: Fire and Ash
Bugonia
Jurassic World: Rebirth
Predator: Badlands
The Running Man
Tron: Ares
Best Fantasy Film
Freakier Friday
Hamnet
How to Train Your Dragon
The Life of Chuck
Lilo & Stitch
Wicked: For Good
Best Horror Film
28 Years Later
The Conjuring: Last Rites
Final Destination Bloodlines
Frankenstein
The Monkey
Weapons
Best Cinematic Film Adaptation (From Another Medium)
Black Phone 2
Captain America: Brave New World
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
A Minecraft Movie
Superman
Thunderbolts: The New Avengers
Best Thriller Film
Highest 2 Lowest
The Housemaid
The Long Walk
Marty Supreme
Sinners
Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery
Best Action/Adventure Film
Ballerina
F1: The Movie
Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning
Novocaine
Now You See Me: Now You Don’t
One Battle After Another
Best Actor in a Film
David Corenswet, Superman
Tom Cruise, Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning
Tom Hiddleston, The Life of Chuck
Oscar Isaac, Frankenstein
Michael B. Jordan, Sinners
Pedro Pascal, The Fantastic Four: First Steps
Sam Worthington, Avatar: Fire and Ash
Rachel Brosnahan, Superman
Cynthia Erivo, Wicked: For Good
Elle Fanning, Predator: Badlands
Julia Garner, Weapons
Vanessa Kirby, The Fantastic Four: First Steps
Zoe Saldaña, Avatar: Fire and Ash
Emma Stone, Bugonia
Best Supporting Actor in a Film
Jacob Elordi, Frankenstein
Edi Gathegi, Superman
Jeff Goldblum, Wicked: For Good
Stephan Lang, Avatar: Fire and Ash
Delroy Lindo, Sinners
Mads Mikkelsen, Dust Bunny
Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Fantastic Four: First Steps
Best Supporting Actress in a Film
Oona Chaplin, Avatar: Fire and Ash
Mia Goth, Frankenstein
Ariana Grande, Wicked: For Good
Amy Madigan, Weapons
Hailee Steinfeld, Sinners
Florence Pugh, Thunderbolts: The New Avengers
Sigourney Weaver, Dust Bunny
Best Younger Performer in a Film
Miles Caton, Sinners
Jack Champion, Avatar: Fire and Ash
Maia Kealoha, Lilo & Stitch
Madeleine McGraw, Black Phone 2
Sophie Sloan, Dust Bunny
Mason Thames, How to Train Your Dragon
Best Film Direction
James Cameron, Avatar: Fire and Ash
Ryan Coogler, Sinners
Guillermo del Toro, Frankenstein
James Gunn, Superman
Christopher McQuarrie, Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning
Matt Shakman, The Fantastic Four: First Steps
Dan Trachtenberg, Predator: Badlands
Best Film Screenwriting
Avatar: Fire and Ash, James Cameron, Rick Jaffa, Amanda Silver; story by Josh Friedman, Shane Salerno
Dust Bunny, Bryan Fuller
The Fantastic Four: First Steps, Josh Friedman, Eric Pearson, Jeff Kaplan, Ian Springer
Frankenstein, Guillermo del Toro
Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, Christopher McQuarrie, Erik Jendresen
Sinners, Ryan Coogler
Weapons, Zach Cregger
Avatar: Fire and Ash, Joe Letteri, Richard Baneham, Daniel Barrett, Eric Saindon
The Fantastic Four: First Steps, Scott Stokdyk, Daniele Bigi, Lisa Marra
How to Train Your Dragon, Christian Manz, Andy Kind, François Lambert, Glenn Melenhorst, Glen McIntosh
Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, Alex Wuttke, Jeff Sutherland, Ian Lowe, Kristin Hall, Dave Newton
Superman, Stephane Ceretti, Guy Williams, Enrico Damm, Stephane Nazé
Wicked: For Good, Pablo Helman, Dale Newton
Best Film Music
Avatar: Fire and Ash, Simon Franglen
The Fantastic Four: First Steps, Michael Giacchino
Frankenstein, Alexandre Desplat
Sinners, Ludwig Göransson
Tron: Ares, Nine Inch Nails (Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross)
Wicked: For Good, John Powell & Stephen Schwartz
Best Film Production Design
Avatar: Fire and Ash, Dylan Cole & Ben Procter
The Fantastic Four: First Steps, Kasra Farahani, Jille Azis
Frankenstein, Tamara Deverell, Shane Vieau
Sinners, Hannah Beachler, Monique Champagne
Superman, Beth Mickle
Wicked: For Good, Nathan Crowley, Lee Sandales
Best Film Make-up
28 Years Later, John Nolan
Frankenstein, Mike Hill, Megan Many
Sinners, Mike Fontaine, Siân Richards
Tron: Ares, Donald Mowat, Zabrina Matiru
Weapons, Jason Collins, Leo Satkovich, Melizah Wheat
Wicked: For Good, Frances Hannon, Mark Coulier
Best Film Editing
Avatar: Fire and Ash, James Cameron, John Refoua, Steve Rivkin, Nicolas De Toth, Jason Gaudio
The Fantastic Four: First Steps, Jeffrey Ford
Frankenstein, Cam McLauchlin
Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning, Eddie Hamilton
Predator: Badlands, Stefan Grube, Dave Trachtenberg
Sinners, Michael P. Shawyer
The Fantastic Four: First Steps, Alexandra Byrne
Frankenstein, Kate Hawley
Predator: Badlands, Ngila Dickson
Sinners, Ruth E. Carter
Superman, Judianna Makovsky
Wicked: For Good, Paul Tazewell
Best Independent Film
Adulthood
Eden
Dust Bunny
Good Boy
The Rule of Jenny Pen
The Plague
The Toxic Avenger
Best International Film
40 Acres
Bring Her Back
Dead of Winter
Night Call
The Ugly Stepsister
Sisu 2: Road to Revenge
Best Animated Film
The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie
The Bad Guys 2
Elio
KPop Demon Hunters
The SpongeBob Movie: Search For Squarepants
Zootopia 2
Best International Animated Film
Attack on Titan the Movie: The Last Attack
Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc
The Colors Within
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinite Castle
Ne Zha 2
Stitch Head
TELEVISION
Best Science Fiction Television Series
Andor
The Ark
Foundation
Severance
Silo
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds
Best Fantasy Television Series
Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches
Ghosts
The Librarians: The Next Chapter
Outlander
Stranger Things
Wednesday
Best Horror Television Series
Anne Rice’s Talamasca: The Secret Order
The Institute
It: Welcome to Derry
The Last of Us
The Walking Dead: Dead City
Yellowjackets
Best New Genre Television Series
Alien: Earth
Outlander: Blood of My Blood
Pluribus
Robin Hood
Spartacus: House of Ashur
Star Wars: Skeleton Crew
Best Action/Adventure Television Series
Cobra Kai
Duster
Paradise
Reacher
Squid Game
Twisted Metal
Best Thriller Television Series
Dark Winds
Dexter: Resurrection
The Lowdown
MobLand
The Rainmaker
Your Friends and Neighbors
Best Superhero Television Series
Daredevil: Born Again
Gen V
Invincible
Iron Heart
Peacemaker
The Sandman
Best Television Presentation or Limited Series
The Beast in Me
Black Mirror
Murderbot
Nautilus
The Pitt
The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon
Best Animated Television Series or Event
Creature Commandos
Harley Quinn
Marvel Zombies
Predator: Killer of Killers
Star Wars: Tales of the Underworld
Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man
Solo Leveling Season 2 – Arise from the Shadow
Best Actor in a Television Series
Sterling K. Brown, Paradise
John Cena, Peacemaker
Michael C. Hall, Dexter: Resurrection
Sam Heughan, Outlander
Diego Luna, Andor
Norman Reedus, The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon
Adam Scott, Severance
Best Actress in a Television Series
Caitriona Balfe, Outlander
Millie Bobby Brown, Stranger Things
Sydney Chandler, Alien: Earth
Britt Lower, Severance
Melissa McBride, The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon
Jenna Ortega, Wednesday
Rhea Seehorn, Pluribus
Best Supporting Actor in a Television Series
Jack Alcott, Dexter: Resurrection
William Fichtner, Anne Rice’s Talamasca: The Secret Order
Jude Law, Star Wars: Skeleton Crew
James Marsden, Paradise
Babou Ceesay, Alien: Earth
Ethan Peck, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds
Stellan Skarsgård, Andor
Best Supporting Actress in a Television Series
Christina Chong, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds
Denise Gough, Andor
Julianne Nicholson, Paradise
Jennifer Holland, Peacemaker
Genevieve O’Reilly, Andor
Uma Thurman, Dexter: Resurrection
Karolina Wydra, Pluribus
Best Guest Star in a Television Series
Dave Dastmalchian, Dexter: Resurrection
Peter Dinklage, Dexter: Resurrection
Linda Hamilton, Stranger Things
James Remar, It: Welcome to Derry
Bill Skarsgård, It: Welcome to Derry
Samba Schutte, Pluribus
Paul Wesley, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds
Best Younger Performer in a Television Series
Ravi Cabot-Conyers, Star Wars: Skeleton Crew
Arian S. Cartaya, It: Welcome to Derry
Joe Freeman, The Institute
Noah Schnapp, Stranger Things
Jaz Sinclair, Gen V
Sadie Sink, Stranger Things
Clara Stack, It: Welcome to Derry
HOME VIDEO
Best 4K Home Media Release
Mission: Impossible: The Final Reckoning
Nightmare Alley
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
Thunderbolts – The New Avengers
When Evil Lurks
Wicked
Best Home Media Collection Release
007: James Bond – Sean Connery 6 Film Collection
A Nightmare on Elm Street 7 Film Collection
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Trilogy
Terror in the Fog: The Wallace Krimi at CCC
The Abbott and Costello Horror Film Collection
The Pink Panther Peter Sellers Comedy Collection
Best Television Home Media Release
Chucky: The Complete Series
Creepshow Complete Series
Knight Rider: The Complete Series
Peanuts 75th Ultimate TV Specials
The Huckleberry Hound Show
The Penguin Season 1
Best Classic Film Home Media Release
Dead of Night
Frailty
Kingdom of Heaven (Director’s Cut)
Night of the Juggler
Night of the Living Dead 1990
The Re-Animator 40th Anniversary
Tombstone