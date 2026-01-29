Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Print Bluesky WhatsApp Threads Email

Our pals over at Film Threat will hold their 7th Annual Award This! Nominees are probably movies you’ve never heard of, but it’s a counter culture, grassroots celebration of outsider cinema. We know the great Justine Bateman will be in attendance.

Here are the nominees:

AWARD THIS! BEST DOCUMENTARY Best of Documentaries – Every Doc Film is Eligible

BEST DIRECTOR (MALE) All Male Filmmakers are Eligible

BEST DIRECTOR (FEMALE) All Female Filmmakers are Eligible

INDIE MOVIE OF THE YEAR Best of All Narrative Films – Every Narrative Film is Eligible

Information below.

Film Threat’s Award This! is the only award show where anyone can attend by simply buying a ticket. (Try getting tickets to the Oscars!) This year, Film Threat’s Award This! event celebrates a diverse group of truly independent movies! The Award This! nominees were selected from over 2,000 indie films reviewed by Film Threat in 2025.

The utterly unique Award This! event includes bold and diverse categories including Indie Sci-Fi, Indie Horror, Indie Comedy, Indie Action/Thriller, WTF Indie, Indie Romantic Comedy, Indie Drama, Indie LGBTQ+ Film, Music Documentary, Pop Culture Documentary, Socially-Relevant Documentary, Best Director, Best Directress, Indie Made for Less Than the Contents of an Oscar Gift Bag (Under $100K), and Indie Movie of the Year.

For more info, go to: FilmThreat.com or AwardsThis.com!

Please join us for this very special evening honoring the best indie films! The schedule is below:

6PM – Red Carpet Arrivals and Cocktail Party

8PM – Award This! Show

10PM – After Party (location TBA)

The tickets that are available to the public are:

$125 VIP Tickets (Limited Availability)

(Admission to the main room, drink tickets, + a gift bag)

$50 Gold Tickets

(Admission to the overflow party room, drink tickets, + a gift bag)

