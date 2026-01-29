Our pals over at Film Threat will hold their 7th Annual Award This! Nominees are probably movies you’ve never heard of, but it’s a counter culture, grassroots celebration of outsider cinema. We know the great Justine Bateman will be in attendance.
Here are the nominees:
AWARD THIS! FILM ABOUT MOVIES OR FILMMAKING
I Know Catherine, The Log Lady
Safe Sets: Dying to Work in the Film Industry
AWARD THIS! SOCIALLY RELEVANT DOCUMENTARY
Almost Home: Life After Incarceration
AWARD THIS! POP CULTURE DOCUMENTARY
Going Postal: The Legacy Foretold
I Know Catherine, The Log Lady
AWARD THIS! SPORTS DOCUMENTARY
Shaken & Stirred: The Story of Flair Bartending
AWARD THIS! UNREAL OUTSIDERS DOCUMENTARY
Aliens Uncovered: Golden Frequency
Arcades & Love Songs: The Ballad of Walter Day
AWARD THIS! INDIE WESTERN
AWARD THIS! INDIE HORROR
AWARD THIS! PUBLIC DOMAIN HORROR
Peter Pan’s Neverland Nightmare
AWARD THIS! HORROR COMEDY
AWARD THIS! INDIE SCI-FI
The Adventures of Maxwell Galaxy
Aladdin 3477 – I: The Jinn of Wisdom
AWARD THIS! INDIE LGBTQ+ THEMED FILM
AWARD THIS! INDIE ACTION/THRILLER
AWARD THIS! WTF INDIE LIKE “WHAT THE FUCK IS THIS MOVIE EVEN?
AWARD THIS! INDIE ROMANCE
AWARD THIS! INDIE MADE FOR LESS THAN THE CONTENTS OF AN OSCAR GIFT BAG (UNDER $100K)
Naked as Created: The Pastor Jim Story
AWARD THIS! BEST DOCUMENTARY
Best of Documentaries – Every Doc Film is Eligible
BEST DIRECTOR (MALE)
All Male Filmmakers are Eligible
BEST DIRECTOR (FEMALE)
All Female Filmmakers are Eligible
INDIE MOVIE OF THE YEAR
Best of All Narrative Films – Every Narrative Film is Eligible
Information below.
Film Threat’s Award This! is the only award show where anyone can attend by simply buying a ticket. (Try getting tickets to the Oscars!) This year, Film Threat’s Award This! event celebrates a diverse group of truly independent movies! The Award This! nominees were selected from over 2,000 indie films reviewed by Film Threat in 2025.
The utterly unique Award This! event includes bold and diverse categories including Indie Sci-Fi, Indie Horror, Indie Comedy, Indie Action/Thriller, WTF Indie, Indie Romantic Comedy, Indie Drama, Indie LGBTQ+ Film, Music Documentary, Pop Culture Documentary, Socially-Relevant Documentary, Best Director, Best Directress, Indie Made for Less Than the Contents of an Oscar Gift Bag (Under $100K), and Indie Movie of the Year.
For more info, go to: FilmThreat.com or AwardsThis.com!
Please join us for this very special evening honoring the best indie films! The schedule is below:
6PM – Red Carpet Arrivals and Cocktail Party
8PM – Award This! Show
10PM – After Party (location TBA)
The tickets that are available to the public are:
$125 VIP Tickets (Limited Availability)
(Admission to the main room, drink tickets, + a gift bag)
$50 Gold Tickets
(Admission to the overflow party room, drink tickets, + a gift bag)
This program is a venue rental engagement. The views and opinions expressed in this program do not necessarily reflect the views or positions of The Frida Cinema or its staff.