Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Print Bluesky WhatsApp Threads Email

Johnny Chaz has put together this beautiful montage on Best Picture and for a little while we can all just imagine movies are still movies and Hollywood is still for everybody.

That put power in the hands of the zealots who liked pushing that little red button and watching the chickens scatter. Ugly stuff and not sustainable. The zealots like the power, however, and they will put it out to punish the art, as they’re attempting to do now with Emerald Fennell’s Wuthering Heights, punishing her for not casting Heathcliff as a person of color. Poor us, we have to watch the hottest man alive, Jacob Elordi, having all kinds of dirty sex with Margo Robbie. How will we ever survive it?

Odessa A’Zion was forced to drop out of the film Deep Cuts because she is not “Half-Mexican.”

But to quote Louise in Thelma and Louise, “we don’t live in that kind of world anymore, Thelma!”

The Oscars used to be a game of perception and smears. But the hive mind has mostly taken control of the awards race. They decide what films and contenders “deserve it.” For the most part, the voters obey. Or at least color within the lines. That means that publicists don’t play the same kinds of dirty tricks they used to. They don’t have to. The online mob will do it for them. They just have to figure out how to navigate those unpredictable waters.

The mob claimed a scalp with Odessa A’zion, who will no longer star in the film Deep Cuts. She might be perfect for the role, fun to watch on screen, hotter than hot, but sorry, folks. You won’t be able to see her in that movie. You’ll have to watch an actress who is half Mexican and half Jewish take the role. And so here we are, living in a world meant to be “correct” all of the time, and if it isn’t, watch out.

Making art “fair” has ruined art. There is no point in sugar coating it. It was never meant to be fair. We need as much complexity in art as exists in the human experience. What killed Hollywood — or is fast strangling the life out of it — is trying to please or appeal to the zealots by backing down.

Was this a real backlash, or was it just a curious online trend to suddenly go after Marty Supreme? And why is there so much of it lately, hitting the film from all sides? It’s beginning to feel a little too familiar. Of course, there are many supporters and defenders of the film, and many who love it. But it does seem to have a target on its back for unknown reasons.

There have already been multiple attacks on him. There was that thing where he was too arrogant in videos. Then it was he culturally appropriated rappers. He’s given the side-eye because he’s in love with Kylie Jenner and not afraid to show it in public. That makes him a courageous bad-ass in my book, fearless and gutsy, like the character he plays. Why should he hide it?

TikTok went a few rounds on whether it was “toxic masculinity” or he was not “likable.”

And then, the latest, a story about Josh and Benny Safdie and why they broke up as a team. A lurid tale involving a young girl, carelessness on the set, etc. So, of course, those addicted to drama and hating this movie especially would indulge in that kind of scandal and controversy. But who was behind it? Why has it come out now? Probably nothing more than a juicy gossip piece during Oscar season.

The second question is, does it hurt the film? Does it hurt Timothée Chalamet? I don’t think so, personally. It won’t be Emilia Perez, no matter how much its enemies seem to be out for blood.

The attacks on Emilia Perez were coming fast and furiously from all sides, too many of them from Brazil, hoping to boost the chances of I’m Still Here (it would win in the end). Ultimately, it didn’t seem to matter. The voters loved the movie, and that was that. The forces didn’t stop, however, and finally someone uncovered the tweets by Karla Sofia Gascon, and THAT embarrassed the industry. But remember, it still won Oscars. Zoe Saldana still won, so the idea that [insert scandal here] would bring down Timothée’s win seems overblown, at least to me.

True, Brazil is once again a force in the Oscar race, and it’s possible they could be working as a hive mind to take down the rival of Wagner Moura, but that seems like a stretch. The truth is that the beast is hungry and the beast must be fed. There aren’t many movies that fit the bill for the hungry mob. This one has Mr. Wonderful in it, Kevin O’Leary, is not “woke” by any stretch and features a confident white leading man. It’s the kind of movie Hollywood used to make oh so long ago, before they fell under the control of the scolds.

I think people like Marty Supreme enough that almost nothing can take down the Best Actor win.

I’ve seen very few locks removed because of controversy, but they do happen. Take, for instance, Russell Crowe, who would have won Best Actor for A Beautiful Mind, his second win in a row, but he got into a public spat at the BAFTA awards, which derailed his win, handing the Oscar instead to Denzel Washington for Training Day. Here is what that looked like:

We’ll never know about the whisper campaigns that go on behind the scenes, just as we can’t know what kinds of grassroots efforts are going on behind the scenes, like Andrea Riseborough’s surprising nomination, or when Academy members took to social media to push Moonlight toward the win and sink La La Land. The “racist” narrative made people feel uncomfortable ahead of the Oscars. The same thing happened to Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri. Green Book would still win because of the backlash to the backlash.

The big question is who will win the SAG if not Chalamet, and if he does win it, he’ll be the first ever to win back-to-back prizes. Wagner Moura, the other Globe winner, is not nominated at the SAG. So whomever wins there, if it isn’t Chalamet, might be the number 2.

Last year, Chalamet won SAG, but Adrien Brody won the Oscar. My guess is that if it isn’t Chalamet making SAG history, which it might be (SAG isn’t really SAG anymore. It’s SAG/AFTRA, and that means it can be unpredictable). I would guess the winner would either be Michael B. Jordan for Sinners or Leonardo DiCaprio for One Battle After Another.

What helps Timothée Chalamet is that Marty Supreme is nominated in almost every category and by almost every guild. This is a movie they love, so you’d have to have something on par with Gascon’s tweets to derail his win.

Here are my predictions for this week:

Best Picture

1. One Battle after Another (Warner Bros.)

2. Sinners (Warner Bros.)

3. Hamnet (Focus Features)

4. Marty Supreme (A24)

5. Frankenstein (Netflix)

6. Bugonia (Focus Features)

7. F1 (Apple)

8. The Secret Agent (Neon)

9. Sentimental Value (Neon)

10. Train Dreams (Netflix)

Best Director

1. One Battle after Another, Paul Thomas Anderson

2. Sinners, Ryan Coogler

3. Hamnet, Chloé Zhao

4. Marty Supreme, Josh Safdie

5. Sentimental Value, Joachim Trier

Best Actor

1. Timothée Chalamet in Marty Supreme

2. Leonardo DiCaprio in One Battle after Another

3. Wagner Moura in The Secret Agent

4. Michael B. Jordan in Sinners

5. Ethan Hawke in Blue Moon

Best Actress

1. Jessie Buckley in Hamnet

2. Rose Byrne in If I Had Legs I’d Kick You

3. Kate Hudson in Song Sung Blue

4. Renate Reinsve in Sentimental Value

5. Emma Stone in Bugonia

Best Supporting Actor

1. Stellan Skarsgård in Sentimental Value

2. Benicio Del Toro in One Battle after Another

3. Jacob Elordi in Frankenstein

4. Delroy Lindo in Sinners

5. Sean Penn in One Battle after Another

Best Supporting Actress

1. Teyana Taylor in One Battle after Another

2. Amy Madigan in Weapons

3. Wunmi Mosaku in Sinners

4. Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas in Sentimental Value

5. Elle Fanning in Sentimental Value

Best Adapted Screenplay

1. One Battle after Another

2. Hamnet

3. Train Dreams

4. Bugonia

5. Frankenstein

Best Original Screenplay

1. Sinners

2. Marty Supreme

3. Sentimental Value

4. It Was Just an Accident

5. Blue Moon

Best Editing

1. F1

2. One Battle after Another

3. Sinners

4. Marty Supreme

5. Sentimental Value

Best International Feature

1. Sentimental Value

2. The Secret Agent

3. It Was Just an Accident

4. Sirāt

5. The Voice of Hind Rajab

Animated Feature

1. KPop Demon Hunters

2. Arco

3. Elio

4. Little Amélie or the Character of Rain

5. Zootopia 2

Best Animated Short Film

1. The Girl Who Cried Pearls

2. Retirement Plan

3. Forevergreen

4. Butterfly

5. The Three Sisters

Best Casting

1. Sinners

2. One Battle after Another

3. Hamnet

4. Marty Supreme

5. The Secret Agent

Best Cinematography

1. Sinners

2. Frankenstein

3. Marty Supreme

4. One Battle after Another

5. Train Dreams

Best Costume Design

1. Frankenstein

2. Sinners

3. Hamnet

4. Marty Supreme

5. Avatar: Fire and Ash

Best Documentary Feature

1. The Perfect Neighbor

2. The Alabama Solution

3. Come See Me in the Good Light

4. Cutting through Rocks

5. Mr. Nobody against Putin

Best Documentary Short

1. All the Empty Rooms

2. Armed Only with a Camera: The Life and Death of Brent Renaud

3. Children No More: Were and Are Gone

4. The Devil Is Busy

5. Perfectly a Strangeness

Best Live Action Short

1. Butcher’s Stain

2. The Singers

3. A Friend of Dorothy

4. Jane Austen’s Period Drama

5. Two People Exchanging Saliva

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

1. Frankenstein

2. Sinners

3. Kokuho

4. The Smashing Machine

5. The Ugly Stepsister

Original Score

Sinners Ludwig Goransso

One Battle after Another Jonny Greenwood

Bugonia Jerskin Fendrix

Frankenstein Alexandre Desplat

Hamnet Max Richter

Best Original Song

1. I Lied To You from Sinners

2. Golden from KPop Demon Hunters

3. Train Dreams from Train Dreams

4. Dear Me from Diane Warren: Relentless

5. Sweet Dreams Of Joy from Viva Verdi!

Best Production Design

1. Frankenstein

2. Sinners

3. Hamnet

4. Marty Supreme

5. One Battle after Another

Original Sound

1. F1

2. Sirāt

3. One Battle after Another

4. Sinners

5. Frankenstein

Best Visual Effects

1. Avatar: Fire and Ash

2. Sinners

3. F1

4. Jurassic World Rebirth

5. The Lost Bus