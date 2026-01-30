Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Print Bluesky WhatsApp Threads Email

At least there is one decent review in a sea of caterwauling activists posing as journalists. There is one writer who considered the film for what it was without using it as yet more ammo to fire at Trump in the decade-long war that has resulted only in Trump winning a second time. Lesson still not learned for those trapped inside the Doomsday Cult, least of all the “critics.”

I wondered why the audience review score for One Battle After Another was stuck at 85 and still is to this day, never budging from that spot. I always wondered if they capped it to prevent “review bombing” by “racists.” I’ll never know the answer to that, but what I do know is that they’d never go that far to stop “critics” review-bombing Melania, which is what they’ve done, predictably.

Films that are too controversial to touch, like the Daily Wire’s What is a Woman, the critics don’t dare go there. They keep their heads down like the obedient conformists that they are. They know they are not free to write whatever they want. They will be rewarded by savaging the Melania doc. They will get more attention than ever just by piling on and hitting her with every verbal weapon in their cliched, predictable, and frankly, stale arsenal.

The winner has to be The Guardian’s Xan Brooks. You can almost see him pop a Sean Penn-like boner while slicing and dicing. It’s so obvious they get off on this. What can explain the black hole of ignorance when it comes to World War II? Is it possible that many of them just don’t know what really happened? I mean, The Zone of Interest was also compared to the war in Palestine. That was horrific in its own way, but this – this is just pure delusional madness.

Right, Melania is having garden parties while millions are burned in ovens across the way. Do they listen to themselves? NO, but it goes a long way to explain why no one can stand these people anymore. Their mass delusion has destroyed every good thing about them.

The rest of them just behaved like the Two Minutes of Hate in 1984.

They’re just oh so predictable, aren’t they?

Then, the only one that wasn’t already a forgone conclusion, The Evening Standard:

We at least get some rational analysis of the movie, which this reviewer gave a fair three stars. She writes:

Is the film worth $40 million? I can’t see it myself, except for the unforgettable shot of Kamala Harris at the inauguration, which is worth paying for, but if Jeff Bezos and his millions are that easily parted, good luck to her. The greatest relief in the whole thing came when she actually took her heels off, after three balls, and, as she says, 22 hours without sleep. She’s a phenomenon. What, exactly, is her relationship with Trump, who was effusive about, “my beautiful wife”? We don’t know. The enigma remains.

$40 million might be worth watching the Left, the so-called critics, expose themselves for who and what they really are. For ten years, the media has portrayed her only as a villain in their cosplay fantasy of the “resistance.” So I’m glad there will be at least one piece of media out there for the other half of the country.

To the ruling class who dominate culture, the original sin was to humanize Melania Trump at all. That was clear back in Trump’s first term, as not a single fashion magazine would put her on the cover. Their Nazi phantasmagoria began all the way back then because they could not live with the humiliation of having lost the election to Trump. Now that they have lost to him AGAIN, their madness has escalated to the next level. They can’t understand why more people preferred him to them. And at this rate, they never will.

The Left has become too comfortable demonizing their fellow Americans and everyone on the Right – Melania included — as human garbage. They especially love savaging women because on the Left, they’re not allowed to do that anymore. Everyone has to be so careful with everything they say lest they offend. But if it’s MAGA, they get the green light to become the monsters they really are inside – they need that release because we all have to feel the spectrum of human emotions.

I will come out of this era knowing that utopian societies like the one we built need a named evil. They need a trash can to put all of those complicated human emotions we can’t tolerate in ourselves if we believe ourselves to be the Good People of the Left, the lawn sign people.

When this is your manifesto, and you have to present as good and pure, well, now you know that everyone needs that release valve. The problem with cutting yourself off from reality is that you can’t tell good stories. You most certainly can’t write good reviews because everyone already knows what you’re going to say.