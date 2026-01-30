Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Print Bluesky WhatsApp Threads Email

The news is reporting that Catherine O’Hara died at the age of 71, no cause of death has yet been revealed. She was one of the most talented people working in comedy. I often think about her many performances over the years when I feel down just to be able to laugh for a brief moment.

I absolutely love her in everything she’s ever done but her work in Waiting for Guffman is just beyond compare. This scene is just pure genius.

Not to mention:

She also played an actress in For Your Consideration who doesn’t get nominated. Can we take a moment to bow down to her greatness?

And Best in Show, come on. She was so funny.

She will be remembered well:

RIP O’Great One.