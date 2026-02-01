Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Print Bluesky WhatsApp Threads Email

The movie the critics trashed, Melania, has now made more money in one weekend than many of the films in this year’s awards race in the domestic box office.

Melania – $7 million

Is This Thing On? – $6 million

The Testament of Ann Lee – $2 million

The Secret Agent – $3 million

Sentimental Value – $4 million

Ella McCay – $4 million

Blue Moon – $2 million

The Life of Chuck – $6 million

After the Hunt – $3 million

Sorry, Baby – $2 million

At a time when Hollywood continues to project their insular Doomsday Cult fantasy world outward – like Bruce Springsteen and Ethan Hawke, Amanda Seyfried and others – we see that Hollywood is losing America. Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere flopped with $22 million. One Battle After Another is about to win Best Picture, and it would not have flopped with $71 million if it had been made with $35 million, but it wasn’t. It was made with $120-175 million. At some point, you have to start living in the real world, folks.

I’m embarrassed for the critics this time around. It isn’t that they had to say it was a good movie if they didn’t think so, but they went overboard, and now it’s splashed back on them like toilet water. On the other hand, they don’t see the majority of this country that voted for Trump to be actual human beings, let alone worthy of some consideration beyond their suffocating, isolated worldview. So why would they try to be slightly less horrible this time around? They get the likes, they get rewarded by the hive mind. There is no fixing this problem.

I can’t wait to see it. This is girl world stuff. The clothes, the hair, the shoes. And to all of those making the comparison to Nazis, man, I don’t know how you can continue to write about movies and have anyone — outside of the insular bubble — take anything you say or write seriously.

The level of ugliness on the Left is really one of their biggest problems, not just politically, but in terms of selling movie tickets, watching award shows. Who can stand them? Not most people. They have a loud microphone online, and they are defined by just one thing: hate. It makes me sick every single day.

But really, don’t you think the movies put out by Hollywood should be doing better? Isn’t it time to start looking inward? Just a thought.