Best Picture

What began as a competitive field with five films landing both SAG Ensemble and DGA nods has narrowed to essentially a two-horse race. Ryan Coogler’s Sinners leads with a record-breaking 16 nominations, while Paul Thomas Anderson’s One Battle After Another follows closely with 13. Sinners has built real passion as an underdog with a strong shot at the win, but One Battle After Another shows no real weakness—having taken the Golden Globes for Picture, Director, and Screenplay (plus Supporting Actress), the Critics Choice for Picture, Director, and Screenplay, the USC Scripter, and numerous other critic prizes. It’s still the film to beat, with Warner Bros.’ other contender hot on its heels.

A Picture/Director split is possible in theory, but recent Academy trends favor matching the two unless the Picture winner lacks a Director nod. Given how central both PTA’s and Coogler’s visions are to their films, it’s likely one takes both or the other does.

Frontrunner: One Battle After Another

Challenger: Sinners

Best Director

This category will hinge heavily on the DGA outcome this weekend (preview below). It’s tough to bet against Paul Thomas Anderson, whose “it’s his time” narrative—coupled with the ambition of One Battle After Another—has dominated the season. He’s poised to win regardless of Picture, but Ryan Coogler stands as a clear #2 with serious guild support (including from the DGA president) and his own strong narrative. Without PTA in the mix, Coogler would likely take it, but the industry’s love for Anderson and his film makes an upset a tall order—unless Sinners shows massive Best Picture momentum or DGA delivers a shock.

Frontrunner: Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another

Challenger: Ryan Coogler, Sinners

Best Actor

Talk of controversy around Josh Safdie’s Marty Supreme (and the filmmaker) has been loud, but it hasn’t dented Timothée Chalamet’s standing in precursors or broader conversation—much like how Zoe Saldaña swept for the controversial Emilia Pérez. Chalamet benefits from a beloved film and his own widespread appeal. That said, he faces a stacked field: Leonardo DiCaprio in One Battle After Another, Michael B. Jordan in Sinners, Wagner Moura in The Secret Agent, and Ethan Hawke in Blue Moon. SAG will be pivotal—no one’s won back-to-back recently, but precedents can break.

Frontrunner: Timothée Chalamet, Marty Supreme

Challengers: Any of the other four

Best Actress

This feels like a lock for a sweep. From its Telluride premiere, Jessie Buckley in Chloé Zhao’s Hamnet has been the undisputed frontrunner—no real debate. Early chatter about Rose Byrne in If I Had Legs I’d Kick You as an alternative fizzled, especially as a lone nominee in a divisive film. Buckley’s performance is the emotional core of Hamnet, making this the ideal spot to honor Zhao’s work even if the film wins little else.

Frontrunner: Jessie Buckley, Hamnet

Challenger: Rose Byrne, If I Had Legs I’d Kick You or Kate Hudson, Song Sung Blue

Best Supporting Actor

Precursors have been all over the map here—anyone could plausibly win. Still, Stellan Skarsgård in Joachim Trier’s Sentimental Value feels like the one to beat: he took the Golden Globe, and the film has broad Academy love (near-max nominations across categories, four acting nods despite missing SAG). This could be the place to reward Sentimental Valueabove the line and give a veteran an overdue win. That said, Delroy Lindo in Sinners (no precursors yet) could pull off a true upset, or one of the One Battle supporting players could surge.

Frontrunner: Stellan Skarsgård, Sentimental Value

Challengers: Any of the other four

Best Supporting Actress

What once looked wide open now points clearly to Teyana Taylor in One Battle After Another. She’s the only one to hit every major precursor and won the Golden Globe—making her the likely acting win for PTA’s film unless something wild happens. Amy Madigan (Critics Choice winner) is a longshot as a lone nominee who missed BAFTA. BAFTA upsets could come from Wunmi Mosaku (Sinners) or Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas (Sentimental Value), but Taylor has the edge from here.

Frontrunner: Teyana Taylor, One Battle After Another

Challengers: Wunmi Mosaku, Sinners or Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, Sentimental Value

Best Original Screenplay

Sinners feels like the spot to honor Coogler’s achievement, especially with its Best Picture strength and likely WGA win. Joachim Trier and Eskil Vogt’s Sentimental Value is the main alternative, but it’s a longshot without a BAFTA breakthrough.

Frontrunner: Sinners

Challenger: Sentimental Value

Best Adapted Screenplay

One Battle After Another has dominated here (CCA, Golden Globe, USC Scripter), positioning it as PTA’s near-certain win heading into the night. Chloé Zhao and Maggie O’Farrell’s Hamnet is the alternative, but it needs a BAFTA upset to challenge.

Frontrunner: One Battle After Another

Challenger: Hamnet

Best Casting

Too early for a firm call without more precursors, but it’s likely between Sinners and One Battle After Another. SAG Ensemble could provide a big clue. Sinners might get the nod as a way to reward it above the line, but One Battle After Another’s ensemble is strong too.

Frontrunners: Sinners and One Battle After Another

Challengers: Any of the other three

DGA Preview

Theatrical Feature Film nominees:

Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another

Ryan Coogler, Sinners

Guillermo del Toro, Frankenstein

Josh Safdie, Marty Supreme

Chloé Zhao, Hamnet

Coogler is a formidable contender with real guild backing, but the overwhelming goodwill toward PTA and his film makes it hard to go against him. Both are masterful directorial achievements, but my lean is PTA.

Prediction: Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another

Challenger: Ryan Coogler, Sinners

First Time Theatrical Film nominees:

Hasan Hadi, The President’s Cake

Harry Lighton, Pillion

Charlie Polinger, The Plague

Alex Russell, Lurker

Eva Victor, Sorry, Baby

Eva Victor feels like the clear favorite for Sorry, Baby, with Harry Lighton a solid runner-up for Pillion.

Prediction: Eva Victor, Sorry, Baby

Challenger: Harry Lighton, Pillion

Documentary nominees: (hardest to correlate with Oscars)

Mstyslav Chernov, 2000 Meters to Andriivk

Geeta Gandbhir, The Perfect Neighbor

Mohammadreza Eyni, Sara Khaki, Eyni Sara Khaki, and Mohammad Reza Eyni, Cutting Through Rocks

Elizabeth Lo, Mistress Dispeller

Mark Obenhaus and Laura Poitras, Cover-Up

Geeta Gandbhir’s The Perfect Neighbor seems safest as the frontrunner, but someone outside the Oscar field could surprise.

Prediction: Geeta Gandbhir, The Perfect Neighbor

Challenger: Any of the other four

Current Oscar Predictions (unchanged as we await these precursors)

Best Picture

One Battle After Another

Sinners

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

Sentimental Value

Frankenstein

Bugonia

Train Dreams

The Secret Agent

F1

Best Director

Paul Thomas Anderson – One Battle After Another

Ryan Coogler – Sinners

Chloé Zhao – Hamnet

Joachim Trier – Sentimental Value

Josh Safdie – Marty Supreme

Best Actress

Jessie Buckley – Hamnet

Rose Byrne – If I Had Legs I’d Kick You

Kate Hudson – Song Sung Blue

Renate Reinsve – Sentimental Value

Emma Stone – Bugonia

Best Actor

Timothée Chalamet – Marty Supreme

Leonardo DiCaprio – One Battle After Another

Michael B. Jordan – Sinners

Wagner Moura – The Secret Agent

Ethan Hawke – Blue Moon

Best Supporting Actress

Teyana Taylor – One Battle After Another

Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas – Sentimental Value

Wunmi Mosaku – Sinners

Amy Madigan – Weapons

Elle Fanning – Sentimental Value

Best Supporting Actor

Stellan Skarsgård – Sentimental Value

Jacob Elordi – Frankenstein

Benicio Del Toro – One Battle After Another

Sean Penn – One Battle After Another

Delroy Lindo – Sinners

Best Original Screenplay

Sinners

Sentimental Value

Marty Supreme

It Was Just An Accident

Blue Moon

Best Adapted Screenplay

One Battle After Another

Hamnet

Train Dreams

Bugonia

Frankenstein

Best Casting

Sinners

One Battle After Another

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

The Secret Agent

(And the rest of the categories follow similar lines as in your original—Sinners strong in tech/score/song, Frankenstein in design/makeup, etc.)

It’s truly the calm before the storm right now. These next couple of weeks—starting with DGA—will tell us a lot. Stay tuned.

