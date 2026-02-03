Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Print Bluesky WhatsApp Threads Email

If you’d like to predict the BAFTA awards, you can do so here. The BAFTAs, we assume, will follow in mass formation like all of the other award shows. These kinds of years are not that fun to live through, I will admit. This is my 26th year and I always know when the race is over and it’s never fun, even if you like the movie. In this case, it’s going to be doubly awful because of the politics involved. We all know what’s coming. It’s like bracing for a hurricane. You can survive it, but just barely.

The One Battle After Another ad campaign has been stealth, I will admit, at least from what I’ve seen so far. They haven’t been hitting that button hard, they don’t need to. Everyone already knows, even those who pretend the movie is “not political” or doesn’t “take a side.” They know. Deep down, they know. So here we go again.

Should any other movie win any other award I will wake up and start feeling some signs of life, but as it is, we all know the ending of the story already. The speeches write themselves.

Anyway, here is the link to the BAFTA contest, along with others.

If there is a problem with the form, let me know.