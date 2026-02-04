Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Print Bluesky WhatsApp Threads Email

If there were ever a better time or reason to shut down all social media, it’s now. I have nothing groundbreaking to add to the political chaos, other than this: several things can be true at once. There are truths and lies on both sides, and all sides could use a lot more empathy and discernment.

With that said, in the hard and overwhelming moments of life, I almost always turn to comfort movies. We’ve talked about comfort movies before, but never through the lens of the 90s. So let’s let that decade be our guide today.

In my opinion, comfort movies can be any genre. It all depends on your personal taste and how you define the word “comfort.” For me, I’m drawn to films that bring a sense of peace, maybe a few laughs, and maybe a little romance. I don’t love heaviness, so anything centered on death, fear, or chaos is usually a hard pass.

With so many incredible films from the 90s, I’m willing to bet there’s no shortage of movies we could all name as personal comfort favorites. So here’s the only rubric: pick your top 10 comfort films from the 90s. That’s it. Have fun with it.

Jerm’s Top 10 Comfort Films of the 90s

(in no particular order)

Fried Green Tomatoes

Shakespeare in Love

My Cousin Vinny

Father of the Bride 1 & 2

Sister Act 1 & 2

Simon Birch

Sense and Sensibility

Liar Liar

Mrs. Doubtfire

Toy Story 1 & 2

Every one of these films brings me joy in their own way. I love them for different reasons, and each rewatch reminds me why they’ve stayed with me for so long. I could have easily made this list much longer, but that’s just a testament to how great the 90s really were.

Next week will be our final stop on this trip through the 90s before we head into the 80s. I’m excited to keep moving through these decades together and see where the conversation takes us next.

So, my friends, I’ll leave you with the assignment: what are your top 10 comfort films from the 90s, and how do you personally define a “comfort movie”?

Remember, be kind, be respectful, and as always……..Let’s Talk Cinema!