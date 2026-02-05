Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Print Bluesky WhatsApp Threads Email

Over at Richard Hanania’s website, he writes about One Battle After Another and the concept of “Dark Woke.”

You might recall but it was Hanania’s tweet that got me into a trouble in 2024 because he was commenting on White Dudes for Harris. I replied to it and made the very sarcastic joke that “white power was back.” That, to the Left, was a crime punishable by the end of a 26-year career. It’s not that bad for me ultimately. I didn’t really lose everything. I was just punished by them as harshly as a person can be punished. They’re trying to find ways out of this mess of being intolerant, intolerable scolds. Dark Woke is that way out, or so Hanania seems to be believe. He himself has been squeezed out by them and seems to want back in. Maybe he’ll get there now, who knows.

Either way, his piece on One Battle After Another explains the phenom of the non-polite Leftist who uses trolling to win points with their followers. It’s how, for example, they whip around and call Conservatives “snowflakes” for mocking Billie Eilish’s “No human is illegal on stolen land” while she herself owns property on stolen land.

Hanania writes:

One Battle After Another captures Dark Woke psychology. The protagonists are left-wing terrorists who free illegal immigrants, rob banks, and engage in property destruction in defense of abortion rights. But Bob Ferguson, Leonardo DiCaprio’s character, gets into a fight on the phone with a member of his resistance group who accuses the middle-aged former revolutionary of being too aggressive and triggering his noise sensitivity. Ferguson respects everyone’s sexual orientation and gender identity but is befuddled by rules surrounding pronouns, which is forgivable, if not endearing. White people with the wrong political views are portrayed as irredeemable and worthy of destruction, but those who genuinely want to help marginalized groups do not need to be constantly walking on eggshells lest they say the wrong thing. If they want to be part of the revolution, no one is going to demand that they take a step back and let women of color lead the way. One Battle After Another portrays the far left end of the Dark Woke spectrum, but there’s a more moderate version, which you might see in the campaign of Gavin Newsom and his online supporters.

To Hanania, this is a positive development. He likes the Dark Woke Gavin Newsom who is no longer trying to play the boy scout and is willing to be dark and dirty like the MAGA side. But the problem is they’re bad at it. It isn’t funny because it isn’t true. Here are two clear cut examples of the difference.

Scott Bessent recently tagged Newsome with a nickname, “Sparklebeach Ken.” It’s funny because it’s true.

I’ll give it to you with Baby AI for added value:

And Sparkle Beach Ken then tried to hit back with the knee pads joke about Trump.

The problem is, as least from my perspective and why One Battle After Another feels so cut off from reality and exists inside the bubble of the Left, is that Newsome is making fun of their version of Trump, a joke we’ve all heard a million times already for ten years by every late-night comedian and SNL. It’s not funny.

Here is Conan O’Brien (future Oscar host) explaining exactly why Gavin’s joke is less funny. There is no straight line with Trump.

One Battle After Another, as Hanania rightly points out, absolves the “good white people” from the other bad racists over there. Hanania himself is one such person. He’s a “good white person” who has been condemned as a “racist” and now makes a point of separating himself, or trying to. The jury is still out as to whether or not he will be accepted back into the Woketopia. It is like Salem, accuse lest ye be accused. As long as you are calling other people racist, no one will turn around and call you racist.

Woke is, to me, how white people attempt to absolve themselves at a time when an entire movement has been focused on centering marginalized groups. If you wish to belong, you either must be marginalized or you must be one of the white people who elevates marginalized groups. You attempt to de-center yourself from the narrative, as the Leo character does in the film, allowing the marginalized to rise. This woman is the perfect embodiment of what we call “woke.”

Dark Woke is, to me, like Coke Zero. It might look the same but it isn’t the same. It’ll do if you want to drink it and not feel the negative effects of sugar but ultimately, it’s not authentic to what Coke is supposed to be, and Dark Woke might make some of the men on the Left feel masculine and cool again. It might, as Hanania suggests, bring back the dudebros who have alienated by the virtue signaling puritanical Great Feminization-indoctrinated Left. All you have to do is throw your fellow Americans under the bus by calling them racists, those bad people over there, which is what One Battle After Another does.

All of this madness is self-defeating in the end because you do see marginalized people as victims who need you to be elevated, you are giving them temporary power that will only last as long as we can keep the game going. It is not real power. It is never real power because it is assumed that these groups — be they filmmakers, politicians, writers or actors — can’t get there on their own. They need help. Thus, women directors need help to be elevated.

Once you do that, however, merit is instantly revoked and there is no rewarding them for any other reason except to do what Paul Thomas Anderson does in One Battle After Another, manufacture a reality where they are the heroes in an imaginary fairy tale about an American that does not exist in reality.

Like all of those on the Left, Paul Thomas Anderson is well-intentioned. His film isnt’ satire and can’t ever be because he can’t take the next step of satirizing the minorities. They are to be protected because to satirize them is to mock them and in the newfound religion of the Left, that is blasphemy. The “they/them” joke is on Leo, in other words, because he just doesn’t get it. He is the odd man out, trying to do his best to save the oppressed from the oppressors.

PTA is a perfectly nice guy and a very talented filmmaker. It isn’t really his fault that his movie has become the anthem of the Woke Left. It just turned out that way. The funny part is that they are still pretending it isn’t true. They say “oh it’s not political” or “oh, it mocks both sides” or “oh it’s satire.” But it would not be winning one award after another if any of that were true.

The funny part about it is that ultimately the song remains the same. As Laura Dern says in Jurassic Park, it’s still the flea circus. It’s all an illusion. “You’ve never had control, that’s the illusion.”

And she’s right. Hollywood has tried to make Jurassic Park, to turn a fantasy into reality but that fantasy has now resulted in one of the most bizarre moments in Oscar history where one movie directed by a Black man, which made more and cost less, was better reviewed, more widely seen, and coming in with 16 Oscar nominations can’t beat the one that the Woketopians like better because it reflects how they want to be seen and how they see themselves.

Best Picture of the Year should stand for more than just yet another anti-Trump message. There is a whole country out there that doesn’t just revolve around one side of the aisle. AndeEven if many on that side of the aisle think Sinners is a movie that is about bad white people, at least it’s historically accurate. It isn’t about the fantasy that America is still like that. It might not be a movie for everyone, but it is a work of art that will stand the test of time because it is a story that could be told at any time.

I don’t think Sinners should win because it makes history for the Academy or the DGA, should it come to that, but because Best Picture (and Best Director) have to be about something more than holding up a flattering reflecting pool to the shrinking demographic that makes movies now. It should win because that measure should include the public. That is still the best one the industry has. The industry has lost touch with the people. It’s time they started winning them back by making movies for audiences, not for themselves.