The Directors Guild will anoint Paul Thomas Anderson as Best Director this Saturday. I don’t see anyone winning that except him, although if Ryan Coogler managed it somehow, it would be quite something to see. But this is PTA’s moment, at least from the perspective of the industry and film critics, so he deserves to take a bow. And all of that would be great if it weren’t for the politics.

The politics ruins everything.

Probably, PTA would have never imagined, as no one could on the Left, that Trump would win the election again in 2024, and illegal immigration and ICE, not to mention the spams of hysteria that are routine now, would be back with a vengeance. He didn’t design it that way and wasn’t trying to send that message; it just happened to coincide. Bad luck, I guess, or good luck. The movie would likely have landed the same way and won the same number of awards, or maybe Sinners would have lost if not for Trump’s win. I don’t know.

Conan O’Brien will be a good host, that much we know. The Academy producers only have so much control over the celebrities who will be there with their agonizing speeches, their buttons, their standing ovations. I wish we could eradicate politics from the Oscars and from Hollywood. I wish. But I will never get my wish.

Either way, a narrative was born with the combination of factors at play here. As I’ve pointed out many times, I do not think a movie that struggled to recoup its costs and was seen by few people in this country should win Best Picture. But the Oscar for Best Picture has been unmoored from the public long ago, so that rule doesn’t apply, and I’ve written enough about why I think Sinners should win.

Some people are going so far as to predict it, like Variety’s Clayton Davis, but I think that’s wishful thinking. Even if it did win, this would mark the third time a film by a Black director won without also winning Best Director. At the same time, it isn’t right to rob PTA of his moment either, and so he will be celebrated on Saturday night, and his speech will be humble, as it usually is, and that will be that.

So I guess it is worth wondering how many times the DGA winner did not also win Best Director or Best Picture. It happened much more during the preferential ballot era. In the era between the last Fourth Turning and this Fourth Turning, the Academy shrank Best Picture down to an even five (with Going My Way in 1943).

It’s only happened twice in the preferential ballot era, with Sam Mendes and 1917, and with Ben Affleck with Argo, but that’s mainly because Ben Affleck couldn’t win since he wasn’t nominated. Mendes remains the only DGA winner who did not win the Oscar for Best Directing.

As far as how many times Picture and Director have split since 2009, it goes something like this:

2009–The Hurt Locker DGA/Oscar

2010–The King’s Speech DGA/Oscar

2011–The Artist DGA/Oscar

2012–Ben Affleck wins DGA/Ang Lee wins for Life of Pit/Argo wins Best Picture

2013–Alfonso Cuaron wins DGA and Oscar for Gravity/12 Years a Slave wins Best Picture

2014–Birdman DGA/Oscar

2015–Alejandro G. Inarritu wins DGA, and Oscar for The Revenant/Spotlight wins Best Picture

2016–Damien Chazelle wins DGA, and Oscar for La La Land/Moonlight wins Best Picture

2017–The Shape of Water DGA/Oscar

2018–Alfonso Cuaron wins DGA and Oscar for Roma/Green Book wins Best Picture

2019–Sam Mendes-DGA/Parasite Oscar for Director and Picture (no split)

2020-Nomadland DGA/Oscar

2021–Jane Campion wins DGA and Oscar for the Power of the Dog/CODA wins Best Picture

And since then, the DGA and Oscar, along with Best Picture, have synced up:

2022-Everything Everywhere All At Once

2023-Oppenheimer

2024-Anora

So things are trending toward a non-split. It is, however, worth noting that sometimes voters do change how they vote for what we might call social justice reasons – like Jane Campion winning Best Director, like Parasite winning Picture/Director, like CODA winning, like Everything Everywhere All At Once.

Sinners is most definitely in that zone, which seems to indicate there is a potential for an upset – even with Best Director and even at the DGA. If voters shift away from their Trump fanaticism, they might see the race as important in a different way: honoring a Black filmmaker for the first time in 98 years of Oscar history with the award of Best Director. For these people, these two facts remain shameful: that only one Black actress has won in 98 years, and NO Black director has won.

These facts matter to this group because they see themselves as morally superior to the other half of the country, who are deemed “racist.” So, you have to kind of stand back and blink slowly at a group that would have that history while also being defined by virtue signaling.

Ryan Coogler did not make Sinners to win Oscars. It just happened to be the most successful film in the lineup, at least in the United States, by every measure that matters. The problem is it doesn’t speak for the generation of people who vote. It’s that simple. It’s hard for a Black filmmaker to make a movie that would resonate with this group, and it would be great if all we were talking about were the merit of these films and the people who made them. But we don’t live in that kind of world, Thelma.

Last year, I stuck with Sean Baker even though everyone else had predicted Brady Corbet. That was an easy call for me because I knew Anora was the better, more winning movie. This year, I don’t feel that way. I understand the emotional pull of One Battle, the father/daughter story, and the general affection for PTA. It isn’t The Brutalist. I think Sinners is the more accomplished of the two, but I don’t think there are enough people who would agree with that, largely because it blends so many genres at once. Without One Battle in play, I do think it would win.

I think for now, I’ll go with a split, but everything I know about the Oscars tells me the race is already over. We’re just filling time.

Best Picture

1. Sinners (Warner Bros.)

2. One Battle after Another (Warner Bros.)

3. Hamnet (Focus Features)

4. Marty Supreme (A24)

5. Frankenstein (Netflix)

6. Bugonia (Focus Features)

7. F1 (Apple)

8. The Secret Agent (Neon)

9. Sentimental Value (Neon)

10. Train Dreams (Netflix)

Best Director

1. One Battle after Another, Paul Thomas Anderson

2. Sinners, Ryan Coogler

3. Hamnet, Chloé Zhao

4. Marty Supreme, Josh Safdie

5. Sentimental Value, Joachim Trier

Best Actor

1. Timothée Chalamet in Marty Supreme

2. Leonardo DiCaprio in One Battle after Another

3. Wagner Moura in The Secret Agent

4. Michael B. Jordan in Sinners

5. Ethan Hawke in Blue Moon

Best Actress

1. Jessie Buckley in Hamnet

2. Rose Byrne in If I Had Legs I’d Kick You

3. Kate Hudson in Song Sung Blue

4. Renate Reinsve in Sentimental Value

5. Emma Stone in Bugonia

Best Supporting Actor

1. Stellan Skarsgård in Sentimental Value

2. Benicio Del Toro in One Battle after Another

3. Jacob Elordi in Frankenstein

4. Delroy Lindo in Sinners

5. Sean Penn in One Battle after Another

Best Supporting Actress

1. Teyana Taylor in One Battle after Another

2. Amy Madigan in Weapons

3. Wunmi Mosaku in Sinners

4. Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas in Sentimental Value

5. Elle Fanning in Sentimental Value

Best Adapted Screenplay

1. One Battle after Another

2. Hamnet

3. Train Dreams

4. Bugonia

5. Frankenstein

Best Original Screenplay

1. Sinners

2. Marty Supreme

3. Sentimental Value

4. It Was Just an Accident

5. Blue Moon

Best Editing

1. F1

2. One Battle after Another

3. Sinners

4. Marty Supreme

5. Sentimental Value

Best International Feature

1. Sentimental Value

2. The Secret Agent

3. It Was Just an Accident

4. Sirāt

5. The Voice of Hind Rajab

Animated Feature

1. KPop Demon Hunters

2. Arco

3. Elio

4. Little Amélie or the Character of Rain

5. Zootopia 2

Best Animated Short Film

1. The Girl Who Cried Pearls

2. Retirement Plan

3. Forevergreen

4. Butterfly

5. The Three Sisters

Best Casting

1. Sinners

2. One Battle after Another

3. Hamnet

4. Marty Supreme

5. The Secret Agent

Best Cinematography

1. Sinners

2. Frankenstein

3. Marty Supreme

4. One Battle after Another

5. Train Dreams

Best Costume Design

1. Frankenstein

2. Sinners

3. Hamnet

4. Marty Supreme

5. Avatar: Fire and Ash

Best Documentary Feature

1. The Perfect Neighbor

2. The Alabama Solution

3. Come See Me in the Good Light

4. Cutting through Rocks

5. Mr. Nobody against Putin

Best Documentary Short

1. All the Empty Rooms

2. Armed Only with a Camera: The Life and Death of Brent Renaud

3. Children No More: Were and Are Gone

4. The Devil Is Busy

5. Perfectly a Strangeness

Best Live Action Short

1. Two People Exchanging Saliva

2. Butcher’s Stain

3. The Singers

4. A Friend of Dorothy

5. Jane Austen’s Period Drama

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

1. Frankenstein

2. Sinners

3. Kokuho

4. The Smashing Machine

5. The Ugly Stepsister

Original Score

Sinners Ludwig Goransso

One Battle after Another Jonny Greenwood

Bugonia Jerskin Fendrix

Frankenstein Alexandre Desplat

Hamnet Max Richter

Best Original Song

1. I Lied To You from Sinners

2. Golden from KPop Demon Hunters

3. Train Dreams from Train Dreams

4. Dear Me from Diane Warren: Relentless

5. Sweet Dreams Of Joy from Viva Verdi!

Best Production Design

1. Frankenstein

2. Sinners

3. Hamnet

4. Marty Supreme

5. One Battle after Another

Original Sound

1. F1

2. Sirāt

3. One Battle after Another

4. Sinners

5. Frankenstein

Best Visual Effects

1. Avatar: Fire and Ash

2. Sinners

3. F1

4. Jurassic World Rebirth

5. The Lost Bus