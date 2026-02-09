Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Print Bluesky WhatsApp Threads Email

Muscle cars, old movie theaters and Oscars. Grunge is back, baby, and who better to bring it back than the great David Fincher and Brad Pitt whose Fight Club and Se7en put the RRRR in grunge.

A Fincher joint, with cinematography by Erik Messerschmidt, music by Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross. Also starring Carla Gugino, Elizabeth Debicki, Peter Weller, Holt McCallany.

So yeah, this just happened:

Looks like he’s having some fun with form, freestyling it. Can’t wait.

This copy looks like they filmed it off their TV. If I can find a better copy I’ll post it here.