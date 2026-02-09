Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Print Bluesky WhatsApp Threads Email

Despite a night full of upsets—including Charlie Polinger taking home First-Time Theatrical Feature for The Plague and Mstyslav Chernov winning Documentary Feature for 2000 Meters to Andriivka—the outcome many expected ultimately prevailed: Paul Thomas Anderson claimed the Directors Guild prize for feature film with One Battle After Another.

One could call it predictable, arguing that—regardless of the Best Picture race—this win merely solidifies the directing category, where the beloved PTA is poised to finally claim his overdue Oscar. But the significance runs deeper. Both Sinners and One Battle After Another stand as major directorial achievements, and so far, critics’ groups and major awards bodies have shown limited splits: if one film wins Picture, it tends to take Director too. Layer on Adapted Screenplay (where One Battle remains undefeated), a probable Supporting Actress victory, potential wins in Editing, Supporting Actor, and now Cinematography, and you have the makings of another dominant Oscar sweep—one that’s become increasingly common in the post-COVID era.

The PGA and SAG (or the “Actor Awards,” as some call it) are still to come. Unless box-office momentum shifts against it, One Battle After Another looks likely to take PGA. Sinners could claim SAG’s ensemble prize, but it’s far from impossible for it to miss there too. Perhaps this is an overreaction—or maybe it’s simply stating the obvious. We’ll know more in two weeks with BAFTA, and in the following weekends with the remaining major guilds. For now, PTA’s film sits firmly in the driver’s seat and could stay there through the end of the season.

The Remaining 15

Last week focused on the top nine categories; now let’s examine the other 15 and where the momentum lies.

Best Animated Feature

One of the easiest calls this year: KPop Demon Hunters hasn’t missed anywhere and—despite BAFTA ineligibility—should take PGA while adding a likely Original Song win down the line. The main alternative is Zootopia 2 (likely prevailing at BAFTA as Zootropolis 2), but without facing KPop head-on, it’s effectively out of the race.

Frontrunner: KPop Demon Hunters

Challengers: Zootopia 2 and Little Amélie or the Character of Rain

Best Documentary Feature

Despite the DGA loss last night, The Perfect Neighbor appears set to cruise to victory—especially since 2000 Meters to Andriivka isn’t even Oscar-nominated. Barring a true surprise on Oscar night, this feels like the frontrunner that pulled off the improbable: getting nominated and going all the way.

Frontrunner: The Perfect Neighbor

Challengers: Any of the four others

Best International Feature

What began as a wide-open race has narrowed to two: Norway’s Sentimental Value and Brazil’s The Secret Agent. Last year’s results showed that nomination counts and precursor wins don’t always matter if passion is strong enough—but don’t expect a repeat here. Brazil has genuine love for The Secret Agent, yet Sentimental Value is uncontroversial, landing in nearly every possible category (including up to four acting nods, minus Casting). That broad support—plus a likely BAFTA win and a probable acting victory for Stellan Skarsgård—gives it the edge in genuine affection and momentum.

Frontrunner: Sentimental Value

Challenger: The Secret Agent

Best Editing

Likely the toughest above-the-line race (outside of Cinematography now), it pits the editing showcase of F1 against Best Picture frontrunner One Battle After Another. F1 could win BAFTA Editing and ACE Drama; One Battle might take ACE Comedy and Best Picture. In recent trends, the BP frontrunner often prevails in a showdown between technical flash and overall prestige—but PGA and other precursors remain key blanks to fill.

Frontrunners: One Battle After Another and F1

Challenger: Sinners

Best Cinematography

Many thought Sinners had this locked, but it’s now competitive: Train Dreams took Critics Choice, One Battle After Anotherclaimed the British Society, with BAFTA and ASC still pending. Sinners hasn’t won a major precursor yet but could still triumph at ASC (or elsewhere), backed by its 16 nominations. Still, One Battle‘s overall strength might carry it across the line.

Frontrunners: Sinners and One Battle After Another

Challenger: Train Dreams

Best Costume Design

An easy frontrunner: Frankenstein has been flawless all season and offers the most visually striking work.

Frontrunner: Frankenstein

Challengers: Any of the four others

Best Production Design

Similar to Costumes: Frankenstein leads comfortably, with little serious challenge expected—though guilds could hint otherwise.

Frontrunner: Frankenstein

Challengers: Any of the four others

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Frankenstein seems locked here too, with scant room for alternatives.

Frontrunner: Frankenstein

Challengers: Any of the four others

Best Sound

With its BP nomination and reputation as the “sound Best Picture contender,” F1 should win decisively. Sinners (as a musical) and One Battle After Another are viable alternatives.

Frontrunner: F1

Challengers: Sinners or One Battle After Another

Best Visual Effects

Avatar: Fire and Ash takes this without question, though F1 and Sinners offer theoretical upsets. But really—who are we kidding?

Frontrunner: Avatar: Fire and Ash

Challengers: Sinners or F1

Best Original Score

Ludwig Göransson’s work on Sinners—fresh off a Grammy and consistent wins—looks destined for AMPAS. A BAFTA win for Greenwood could make a case, but that’s unlikely.

Frontrunner: Sinners

Challenger: One Battle After Another

Best Original Song

“Golden” from KPop Demon Hunters—nominated for Song of the Year and riding high—should prevail, unless Sinnersmounts an extraordinary push.

Frontrunner: “Golden” from KPop Demon Hunters

Challenger: “I Lied To You” from Sinners

Best Animated Short

Always unpredictable, but gut says Butterfly for its subject matter and distributor; The Girl Who Cried Pearls is right there too. True crapshoot.

Frontrunners: Butterfly and The Girl Who Cried Pearls

Challengers: Any of the three others

Best Documentary Short

All The Empty Rooms holds a slight edge, with a strong case for Armed Only with a Camera: The Life and Death of Brent Renaud—but anything could win.

Frontrunners: All The Empty Rooms and Armed Only with a Camera: The Life and Death of Brent Renaud

Challengers: Any of the three others

Best Live Action Short

Two People Exchanging Saliva leads softly on buzz, but watch for The Singers or literally anyone else.

Frontrunners: Two People Exchanging Saliva and The Singers

Challengers: Any of the three others

Oscar Predictions for Below the Line Categories Overall

Here is the overall ranking akin to last week’s for above the line

Best International Feature

Sentimental Value The Secret Agent It Was Just An Accident Sirât The Voice of Hind Rajab

Best Documentary Feature

The Perfect Neighbor The Alabama Solution Mr. Nobody Against Putin Come See Me In The Good Light Cutting Through Rocks

Best Animated Feature

Kpop Demon Hunters Little Amélie or the Character of Rain Zootopia 2 Arco Elio

Best Cinematography

Sinners One Battle After Another Train Dreams Frankenstein Marty Supreme

Best Editing

One Battle After Another F1 Sinners Marty Supreme Sentimental Value

Best Production Design

Frankenstein One Battle After Another Hamnet Sinners Marty Supreme

Best Costume Design

Frankenstein Sinners Marty Supreme Hamnet Avatar: Fire and Ash

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Frankenstein Sinners The Smashing Machine Kokuho The Ugly Stepsisters

Best Sound

F1 Sinners One Battle After Another Frankenstein Sirât

Best Visual Effects

Avatar: Fire and Ash F1 Sinners The Lost Bus Jurassic World: Rebirth

Best Original Score

Sinners One Battle After Another Marty Supreme Hamnet Bugonia

Best Original Song

“Golden” from KPop Demon Hunters “I Lied to You” from Sinners “Dear Me” from Diane Warren: Relentless “Train Dreams” from Train Dreams “Sweet Dreams of Joy” from Viva Verdi!

Best Documentary Short

All the Empty Rooms Armed Only with a Camera: The Life and Death of Brent Renaud The Devil is Busy Perfectly a Strangeness Children No More: Were and Are Gone

Best Animated Short

Butterfly The Girl Who Cried Pearls Forevergreen Retirement Plan The Three Sisters

Best Live Action Short

Two People Exchanging Saliva The Singers A Friend of Dorothy Butcher’s Stain Jane Austen’s Period Drama

If you want to follow me on Twitter (x), the link is here

If you want to follow me on Letterboxd, the link is here

I’m also on the Awards Expert app, you can find me there.