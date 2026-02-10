Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Print Bluesky WhatsApp Threads Email

Today is the day the nominees gather with the Academy for a luncheon. Here is a video of the red carpet and once the photos appear on the Oscars site, including the class photo, I’ll post them here.

Here is the great Dave Karger, The Oscar King:

TCM Host @davekarger shares what makes the annual @TheAcademy Luncheon so special as he gets ready to interview this year’s Oscar nominees! Follow along for live updates and behind-the-scenes on TCM’s Instagram stories. pic.twitter.com/7AXh4FFi7J — TCM (@tcm) February 10, 2026