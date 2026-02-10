Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Print Bluesky WhatsApp Threads Email

Netflix has so much power there isn’t much the consumer can do to force them to make changes. They know it, too. It’s hopeless to even try. But they must be getting some complaints from the new change of the SAG Awards to the Actor Awards such that they put out this trailer:

Yeah, there’s just no way around this one. The Actor Awards obliterates AFTRA, for starters, and that’s what, 100K members? Maybe they don’t like the word “SAG” – because who does? But that’s the brand. It would be like the Oscars suddenly trying to change their name to The Film Twitter Awards. Honestly, even that is better than The Actor Awards. Also, they’re the ones who bend over backwards to ensure no one uses the wrong name – like Actress. It’s like “Best Lead Actor who is Female in a performance in a movie where there are males and females but we can’t use the word “actress” because it’s politically incorrect.”

It is their version of genderless categories and honestly, I would not be all that surprised if they eventually went that route. Either way, The Actor Awards is something almost no one has any brand recognition for because Actor is in common usage. It is neutral. It is bland and I’m not sure why they would forsake their SAG brand after all of these years. Oh well, not my call. I will, however, continue to call them the SAG Awards. I’m too old to change and I am annoyed by the change.