Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Print Bluesky WhatsApp Threads Email

Unfortunately, the DGA produced multiple winners. I need to have more tie-breakers for the future. That meant the winners all got exactly the same score and there was no one winner. That means I have to divide the prize up. If your name is on this list as one of the winners, you can email me to claim your prize. And if you notice a problem, let me know as well.