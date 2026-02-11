Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Print Bluesky WhatsApp Threads Email

Welcome to the last stop of the 90s! I have gone through 30 years of cinema, and it seems we have hardly even scratched the surface of all the films out there. The more we do this, the more I realize how little I know and just how expansive and beautiful the art of cinema truly is. So far, this experiment has helped me discover films I have never seen or even heard of before, and I am so grateful for it. So keep up the good work, guys!

The 90s is, without question, one of the greatest decades of cinema. I would argue that the only decade talked about more, and with equal passion, is the 70s, which we will get to eventually. Unfortunately, we have to trek through the 80s first. From this point on, I must confess that I will need to watch and maybe rewatch some movies and do a little more research because there is so much I haven’t seen. So please drop some recommendations. I am always looking for help in that department. Part of being a lover of cinema is discovering something new and doing the work to learn, and you guys have always been some of the best teachers.

Now, I think it would be a missed opportunity not to discuss some brilliant creatives, both behind and in front of the camera, that the 90s gave us. We have never done something like this before in our decade conversations, but it came to me last night and felt like the perfect salute to end our 90s discussion. The 90s gave us incredible talented stars that are still wildly popular today, from actors and actresses to directors and writers. They came onto the scene in the 90s, and today they continue to show how relevant they truly are. I say we give them a Jerm Salute for being the icons they are.

So let’s get down to it:

Name your two favorite actors or actresses AND two favorite directors and/or writers who shot to fame in the 90s and made a lasting impact on cinema. And to round it out to five things, drop me a film recommendation from our next decade coming soon… the 80s!

Jerm’s Favorite Actor/Actress of the 90s

Leonardo DiCaprio

What would 90s cinema be without the man who single-handedly caused Leo Mania? I have long said that Leo should have won his first Oscar for Supporting Actor in What’s Eating Gilbert Grape in 1993, and of course for Lead Actor in The Wolf of Wall Street. That was the moment Leo arrived, and he was only 19 years old. We all know his trajectory from there. He had the often-forgotten western The Quick and the Dead and the “meh” film with an epic cast, Marvin’s Room. Then came the cult following of The Basketball Diaries and Romeo + Juliet, and of course the historic juggernaut that was Titanic.

In the 90s, Leo showed up like a flash of lightning and became a rising star. In the 2000s, he proved he was more than just a star. In the 2010s, he cemented his icon status. And now in the 2020s, he has become a cinema legend and veteran.

Kate Winslet

How could I honor Leo without honoring Kate the Great? Like Leo, her trajectory is quite similar. Kate wowed in the cult classic Heavenly Creatures, showed us all she had serious acting chops with her first Oscar nomination for Supporting Actress in the masterpiece Sense and Sensibility, and of course became one of the most beloved stars in Titanic.

Kate truly broke through in the 90s in the greatest way possible and is now regarded as one of the finest actresses of her generation. From the 2000s until now, she continues to do impressive work. I hope to see her showered with even more awards because she deserves every bit of the love she has earned.

Jerm’s Favorite Directors/Writers of the 90s

Quentin Tarantino

One of my absolute favorites of all time. Even Tarantino’s worst is still better than many directors’ best. He gave us his first feature film in the 90s with Reservoir Dogs. In many ways, you could say he showed us exactly who he was as a filmmaker right from the start and has never shied away from being authentically Tarantino. He followed Reservoir Dogs with the classic banger Pulp Fiction and then made the criminally underrated Jackie Brown.

Few directors have had a filmography as masterful as Tarantino’s. His films of the 90s are essential viewing for all film lovers, and he continues to show us just how brilliant he truly is. The great thing is that he is not just a gifted director but also a gifted writer. He has won Original Screenplay twice, yet he has not won Best Director. I hope there is another masterpiece lurking in his mind, one that will be showered with Oscar glory.

Paul Thomas Anderson

I must admit, I have been hard on him this year. I think One Battle After Another is one of PTA’s weaker films, and it saddens me that this is the film finally getting him his moment. I do not write this to further bash the film. I write this to say that Paul Thomas Anderson is truly a gifted director and writer, far better than what he delivered this year. PTA arrived in the 90s and gave us two cult classics people will rave about forever, Boogie Nights and Magnolia. He further proved himself throughout the 2000s into this year, where he is finally receiving recognition from the industry.

PTA is a one-of-a-kind artist. Like the true greats, you recognize his films the moment they begin because his style is so rich and distinct. This probably sounds funny coming from me since I have been so critical of him and his film this year, but I truly admire and respect PTA. I concede that this is his moment. To reconcile it in my mind, I will view it as a career Oscar for consistently delivering great and unique films and not for a film I loathe. Having “Academy Award Winner” next to his name, is always something I wanted for PTA, and now at long last, he shall have it!

Leo, Kate, Tarantino, PTA. Four amazingly talented artists who defined cinema in the 90s and have only grown better with age. I adore them. The world of cinema is greater because of them. I look forward to more of their work in the years to come. But for now, I salute them for their career-making work in the 90s. With that, we bid the 90s a hearty farewell.

Now, my friends, it is your turn. Rank your top two actors or actresses and your top two directors or writers. And if you want to send me a film recommendation for the 80s, include that too.

As always, be kind, be respectful, and of course… Let’s Talk Cinema!