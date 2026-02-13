Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Print Bluesky WhatsApp Threads Email

Here are the winners for the Costume Design Guild, though no real surprises except that Wicked: For Good was mysteriously shut out of the Oscar race entirely, even for costumes, which remains one of the biggest (and only) surprises of the season.

Excellence in Contemporary Film

One Battle After Another, Colleen Atwood

Excellence in Contemporary Television

The Studio, “CinemaCon,” Kameron Lennox

Excellence in Variety, Reality-Competition, Live Television

Saturday Night Live 50th Anniversary Special, Tom Broecker, Cristina Natividad, & Ashley Dudek

Excellence in Costume Illustration

Sinners, Felipe Sanchez, illustrator

Excellence in Sci-Fi/Fantasy Film

Wicked: For Good, Paul Tazewell

Excellence in Sci-Fi/Fantasy Television

Andor, “Harvest,” Michael Wilkinson

Excellence in Period Film

Frankenstein, Kate Hawley

Excellence in Period Television

Palm Royale, “Maxine Is Ready to Single Mingle,” Alix Friedberg & Leigh Bell

Excellence in Short Form Design

(TIE)

Dandyland: Episode 10, Rafaella Rabinovich

Uber Eats: A Century of Cravings, Super Bowl, Michelle Martini