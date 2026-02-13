Here are the winners for the Costume Design Guild, though no real surprises except that Wicked: For Good was mysteriously shut out of the Oscar race entirely, even for costumes, which remains one of the biggest (and only) surprises of the season.
Excellence in Contemporary Film
One Battle After Another, Colleen Atwood
Excellence in Contemporary Television
The Studio, “CinemaCon,” Kameron Lennox
Excellence in Variety, Reality-Competition, Live Television
Saturday Night Live 50th Anniversary Special, Tom Broecker, Cristina Natividad, & Ashley Dudek
Excellence in Costume Illustration
Sinners, Felipe Sanchez, illustrator
Excellence in Sci-Fi/Fantasy Film
Wicked: For Good, Paul Tazewell
Excellence in Sci-Fi/Fantasy Television
Andor, “Harvest,” Michael Wilkinson
Excellence in Period Film
Frankenstein, Kate Hawley
Excellence in Period Television
Palm Royale, “Maxine Is Ready to Single Mingle,” Alix Friedberg & Leigh Bell
Excellence in Short Form Design
(TIE)
Dandyland: Episode 10, Rafaella Rabinovich
Uber Eats: A Century of Cravings, Super Bowl, Michelle Martini