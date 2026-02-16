Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Print Bluesky WhatsApp Threads Email

A press release sailed through my inbox announcing the passing of the great Robert Duvall. He died peacefully in his sleep, which is the best anyone can hope for in this life. He was a great actor, without a doubt. He won just a single Oscar but he was nominated 7 times.

On behalf of Luciana Duvall, the widow of acclaimed actor Robert Duvall, I’m sharing the news of his peaceful passing last night at the age of 95. The information was first posted on his official Facebook page. Below and attached are information and his photo. Please let me know if you have further questions.

Academy Award winning actor Robert Selden Duvall passed away peacefully in his home in Middleburg, Virginia the evening of Sunday, February 15, 2026 with his wife Luciana Duvall by his side. He was 95.

Duvall was born on January 5, 1931 in San Diego to William Duvall, a U.S. Navy rear admiral, and Mildred Hart. The middle of three children, he grew up alongside his brothers, William Duvall Jr. and John “Jack” Duvall, and was raised primarily in Annapolis. He earned a bachelor’s degree in drama and briefly served in the U.S. Army before enrolling at the Neighborhood Playhouse School in New York, where he studied under renowned acting teacher Sanford Meisner.

Spanning more than six decades, Robert Duvall’s remarkable career encompassed dozens of roles across film, television, and theater. An Oscar-winning actor, director, and storyteller, he was widely regarded as one of the most authentic and respected performers of his generation. He was known for his portrayal of Augustus “Gus” McCrae in Lonesome Dove, Tom Hagen in TheGodfather and The Godfather Part II, Lt. Colonel Kilgore in Apocalypse Now, and his Oscar-winning performance as Mac Sledge in Tender Mercies, among countless other roles that resonated with audiences around the world. He later made his narrative directorial debut with the critically acclaimed The Apostle, further cementing his legacy as a multifaceted artist.

In keeping with Duvall’s wishes, no formal service will be held. Instead, the family encourages those who wish to honor his memory to do so in a way that reflects the life he lived by watching a great film, telling a good story around a table with friends, or taking a drive in the countryside to appreciate the world’s beauty.

I think my favorite role, and probably many people’s favorite, is Duvall in The Godfather. His calm demeanor, his deadpan expression makes this scene so fantastic:

And of course, no one will ever forget this — these two roles, by the way, showcase his amazing range:

Sometimes I just worry that it’s all over. All of it. The great movies, the great actors, the great performances. It’s all being washed away now and replaced by whatever else is coming next. The era where actors like Robert Duvall and Gene Hackman reigned supreme is over. Maybe I’m just getting old. Anyway, RIP to the one of the true greats.