I saw a clickbait comment by Ian McKellen on Hamnet.

He’s not interested in it, which means he likely hated Shakespeare in Love, too, since that film tripped the light fantastic inside the mind of William Shakespeare, though they did so in comedy, where Hamnet does it in tragedy. I don’t begrudge Sir Ian his opinion, but if this is the kind of binary interpretation of this great work of fiction, then I don’t know what he would appreciate, certainly not Wolf Hall or any of the other historical fiction masterpieces we’ve enjoyed over the years, imagining what if.

The shallowest interpretation of Hamnet is that it explains how Shakespeare got the idea for Hamlet. There might be some people out there who think this is a true story or don’t realize it’s not based on any kind of reality. Scholars have said they do not think the play had anything to do with the death of Shakespeare’s son. But here’s the problem. All we have is the work, with writing so brilliant it’s lasted hundreds of years.

The point of Hamnet is to celebrate art. It is about how art takes us out of human tragedy and leads us to catharsis. Hamnet does what Hamnet does not, just as Shakespeare in Love does what Romeo and Juliet do not. These are not interpretations or explanations; they are inspirations.

I loved reading Maggie O’Farrell’s book Hamnet. It might be among the best books I’ve ever read, right up there with The Great Gatsby and 1984. It is brilliant, deep, and full of beautiful language and imagery. I didn’t need it to “explain Shakespeare.” His name is not uttered once in the book. It takes you into a world where your life can become the ingredients for a great play, a great screenplay, or a great book.

It is O’Farrell’s imagination, and later, Chloé Zhao’s minimalist interpretation of it, that makes Hamnet great. It is a celebration of a writer’s imagination, a writer who is a closer reader of Shakespeare and pays him homage on page after page. It is a book that admires Shakespeare’s work but takes a slightly critical look at the writer’s life. He did abandon his family. He did get a woman pregnant out of wedlock and then married her. He did disappear during his “lost years,” where no one knows where he turned up, and his son did die, which back then meant there was no one to carry on the family name.

To read or watch Hamnet is to immerse oneself in Shakespeare’s world, if you could. It is a celebration of art’s power to give us the one way to express our deepest grief. That Jessie Buckley is among those audience members to experience Hamlet reminds us of what stories can do and why we need them, why we need to gather together to share them.

I don’t expect everyone to “get” Hamnet, especially now. Most people seem to have only one way to view art anymore: through the lens of social justice or politics. Hamnet could have been that. It could have been a feminist screed wherein Agnes actually wrote the plays, and Shakespeare took credit for them. They could have depicted Shakespeare as a cad sleeping with and falling in love with a player, as in Shakespeare in Love, but she kept it to grief, trying to imagine what it must have been like to lose a son.

O’Farrell was also intrigued by the idea that Shakespeare never wrote about the Plague in any of his works, even though the disease ravaged Europe at the time. She decided to use that as a way in, a way to explain how young Hamnet might have died back then.

The Adapted Screenplay race is actually competitive, or it should be. Hamnet should be crowding out One Battle After Another, but it doesn’t look like that will happen. Bugonia is another screenplay that should be competitive here. Nothing can defeat THE FRONTRUNNER, however. There was a time when I thought Hamnet couldn’t lose, but now, how does One Battle lose the WGA? It won’t. It’s already won the Scripter. It seems likely the Oscar will be next. And no, I don’t think Train Dreams is rising.

It is rare for films to offer the kind of catharsis Hamnet does. That’s because grief is universal. Losing a child is the most painful of these and this film is right up there with Terms of Endearment in the way it takes us there and never lets us go.