We are, like, totally in the 80s now.

I wish I could tell you that I am thrilled to be writing about the 80s for the next few weeks, but I’m really not. There are some great movies from the 80s, but when it comes to the Oscars, I think they leaned into a more conservative space and chose not to push forward movies that truly stood the test of time. Many of their choices from this decade have mostly been forgotten, which is sad because they had better options than the ones they gave us.

I was born in the 90s, so I wasn’t around to witness or be part of the decade that has now become a regular party theme. I don’t really know what it was like. I look back at many films from past decades, including the 90s, because I was so little, and I wish I could have seen some of those big films in the theater. So for those of you who got to witness some great 80s classics on the big screen, consider me jealous.

I’m sure many of you film aficionados have opinions about 80s films and what you love. Soon we will get to all of our favorites and such. But our first week of each decade is always ranking the Oscar choices.

The Academy gave us a tough row to hoe when ranking these winners, but we will embrace the challenge. Many of these films deserve a rewatch. Well, maybe I should say some do. Once was enough for a few of them. So do your best and rank the Oscar categories of Picture, Director, all the acting categories, and Screenplay. Have a totally tubular time!

Jerm’s Official Oscar Rankings of the 80s

Best Picture:

Terms of Endearment Amadeus Platoon Ordinary People Rain Man Out of Africa Chariots of Fire Gandhi Driving Miss Daisy The Last Emperor

Best Director:

James L. Brooks – Terms of Endearment Milos Forman – Amadeus Oliver Stone – Platoon Sidney Pollock – Out of Africa Robert Redford – Ordinary People Warren Beatty – Reds Bernardo Bertolucci – The Last Emperor Barry Levinson – Rain Man Richard Attenborough – Gandhi Oliver Stone – Born on the Fourth of July

Best Actor:

Daniel Day-Lewis – My Left Foot Dustin Hoffman – Rain Man Robert DeNiro – Raging Bull Murry Abraham – Amadeus Robert Duvall – Tender Mercies Ben Kingsley – Gandhi Henry Fonda – On Golden Pond William Hurt – Kiss of the Spider Woman Paul Newman – The Color of Money Michael Douglas – Wall Street

Best Actress:

Meryl Streep – Sophie’s Choice Shirley MacLaine – Terms of Endearment Cher – Moonstruck Jodie Foster – The Accused Sally Field – Places in the Heart Geraldine Page – The Trip to Bountiful Marlee Matlin – Children of a Lesser God Jessica Tandy – Driving Miss Daisy Sissy Spacek – Coal Miner’s Daughter Katherine Hepburn – On Golden Pond

Best Supporting Actor:

Jack Nicholson – Terms of Endearment Timothy Hutton – Ordinary People Haing S. Ngor – The Killing Fields Kevin Kline – A Fish Called Wanda Denzel Washington – Glory Sean Connery – The Untouchables Michael Caine – Hannah and Her Sisters Louis Gossett Jr. – An Officer and a Gentleman John Gielgud – Arthur Don Ameche – Cocoon

Best Supporting Actress:

Olympia Dukakis – Moonstruck Brenda Fricker – My Left Foot Jessica Lange – Tootsie Diane Wiest – Hannah and Her Sisters Linda Hunt – The Year of Living Dangerously Geena Davis – The Accidental Tourist Mary Steenburgen – Melvin and Howard Maureen Stapleton – Reds Peggy Ashcroft – A Passage to India Anjelica Huston – Prizzi’s Honor

Original Screenplay:

Moonstruck Dead Poets Society Hannah and Her Sisters Tender Mercies Witness Places in the Heart Rain Man Melvin and Howard Chariots of Fire Gandhi

Adapted Screenplay:

Terms of Endearment Amadeus A Room with a View Dangerous Liaisons Ordinary People On Golden Pond Out of Africa The Last Emperor Missing Driving Miss Daisy

I would say that my top five in each of the categories I ranked are pretty set. However, the bottom five in each category can shift around from time to time. It has been many years since I watched some of these films, so my memory may be a little fuzzy.

All I know is this: Meryl gave a GOAT performance in Sophie’s Choice. Moonstruck is one of the greatest rom-coms ever made. And Terms of Endearment is one of the greatest films about life and relationships.

Like I said earlier, though, many of these films have been forgotten or simply didn’t age well. The Oscars could have done so much better, but that’s just my opinion.

Now it’s your turn, my friends. Rank the Oscar winners in the above-the-line categories.

As usual, be kind, be respectful, and of course… Let’s Talk Cinema!