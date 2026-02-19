The British are coming! The British are coming! Sasha Stone, Scott Kernen, and Jeremy Jentzen predict the BAFTA wins, which air this Sunday. We expect it to be a sweep for One Battle After Another, but maybe there will be some surprises. EXTRAS: Did Parasite really deserve to win Best Picture? Where’s Nancy Guthrie?
Oscar Podcast: Frontrunners and Challengers Predicts the BAFTAs!
