We’re in a Fourth Turning, which is an 80-year cycle that functions like the seasons. The Fourth Turning is “winter,” when everything dies and a new version of the country — sometimes the world — is born. You can read about it in the book by Neil Howe and William H. Strauss. There is another book called Pendulum: how generations of the past shape our present and predict our future. That theory takes the 80-year cycle and breaks it up into two 40-year cycles, a “we” cycle (collectivism) and a “me” cycle (individualism).

According to the book Pendulum, we’re coming out of the “we” cycle and heading toward a “me” cycle. That doesn’t mean the modern era isn’t defined by narcissism. It is. It means that societies, advertising, movies all must reflect the collectivist ideology. We call that “woke.” The industry doesn’t have to get rid of it. They just have to respond to the market. If you obliterate the market, you can’t ever resond to it and that is the predicament Hollywood finds itself in right now.

Previous Fourth Turnings include The Great Depression and World War II, the Civil War, and the Revolutionary War. Out of each of these moments in history, there was a new founding. True in America and sometimes true in the world.

Back in 1943, the Academy decided to shrink Best Picture down from ten to five. The last film to win on the expanded ballot was Casablanca. The first film to win under the new system was Going My Way. That held for the entire time until we got to the beginning of the next Fourth Turning. Amazing to think of it, since Neil Howe has named the crisis that sparked the Fourth Turning the 2008 financial meltdown and subsequent Wall Street bailout, which sparked two populist movements rising up against the government: Occupy Wall Street and the Tea Party.

Occupy would morph into Bernie Sanders and eventually, Woke Progressivism under Zohran Mamdani and AOC. The Tea Party would morph into Trumpism and MAGA. The moral panic that it was driven by racism was a convenient way for the Democrats to cover up their failures by blaming the voters. It wasn’t economic needs that drove them, or any kind desire for change. It had to be racism. This fantasy has consumed the establishment, now the most powerful alignment of power we’ve seen since the end of World War II, when the Conservatives shaped government, society and culture.

But 2008, if you’ll recall, was more than just the financial meltdown. It was also the rise of Barack Obama using social media to build his coalition. It was the proliferation of social media, Twitter and Facebook. And it was the last year the Academy had five Best Picture nominees. The Dark Knight failed to get a nomination and the collectivist mindset demanded change. By 2009, Kathryn Bigelow would become the first woman to win Picture and Director, beating Avatar. One movie is barely seen or remembered, the other was a worldwide phenomenon.

Collectivism, however, obliterated the free market. Hollywood didn’t need the Oscars anymore to make money. They needed the Oscars as a stamp of prestige, like the salad at McDonald’s. See, we care about quality. Over time, quality would have to have an “inclusion rider” that would also elevate marginalized groups. If you are the side with everything, all of the wealth and power, you need a sense of purpose. You need absolution for your sins. Minority groups became those symbols of virtue. As long as they were handing out awards to marginalized groups, as long as there were “firsts” happening for people of color and the LGBTQIA community, they felt good and virtuous.

We all lived it. I was fully on board. I believed nothing mattered about the Oscars unless they moved the needle for minority groups. I don’t have to tell you how the story ends. You’re living that, too. Ryan Coogler has done everything required to become a success — the most critically acclaimed film, the highest grossing of the Best Picture nominees, an original story shot on large format that is deep and profound about the Black experience in America and MEH. It doesn’t speak to the Woketopians. It doesn’t scratch that itch like One Battle After Another does. It’s a cautionary tale, my friends. It was never real power. It was power bestowed by the ruling class and still is.

That doesn’t mean I think they should vote for social justice reasons. I do, however, think they should vote for success. Awarding Parasite in 2019 saved them the disasterous headlines of only white people winning awards but it also sidelined the movies that reflected the American studio system better than almost any year in recent memory, with blockbusters like Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, 1917, and Joker. Parasite may be a great movie but the Oscars have always been built to prop up the American studio system.

What bothers me is the moral panic that half of this country, and its president, are “RACISTS.” Will the real racists please stand up? I don’t know how you make that argument and then not award Sinners. That, more than anything, has destroyed Hollywood and the Oscars. You walk the walk or you shut the hell up. Fine if you just want to award the movies and the talent you actually like. But stop pretending you’re better than everyone else and have the right to sit in judgment of them. You do not.

The first way to fix the Oscars is to start shaming all of them for their moral posturing — musicians like Bruce Springsteen, U2, Green Day and Lady Gaga who use their fame to spit in the face of the working class half of this country should be called out for it, as should every celebrity showing up at the Oscars with an ICE OUT button. No, ICE has been around since Ronald Reagan and Americans have a right to a secure border. We’ve never had a citizen army in the street violently obstructing federal agents as they live in their cosplay fantasy that this is World War II. It is not.

Fixing that, I fear, is impossible. But it does represent one potential future for this country and the Oscars. Our Fourth Turning will take us down two potential roads. The first is 1984. We’re almost there already. Since the Left colonized the internet, they had complete control over all culture, society, corporations and the hearts and minds of users. That meant they got to decide who gets to stay and who must go. That means they had all of the power to control what kinds of movies get made, what celebrities get work. If that’s the future you want, vote blue. That’s where it’s going. They offer no alternative, no vision for the future that includes all of America. It’s a vision of the future like 1984, where there are no borders, only ideological alignment. Oh, and you must love Big Brother and agree that 2+2=5.

The other path forward is messier, harder. It means we have to stop controlling thought and speech and learn to live with bad speech, bad opinions, messy human behavior. Not good vs. bad (that was always a lie) but we come together and tolerate each other. Full stop. That means art can be free once again to tell the truth. A story idea might include a migrant taken in by a family who then decides to become a Trump supporter and how that family contacts ICE and has him deported. Pointing out hypocrisy is what great storytelling is about. We have lost that.

The other path forward is to count all of us as the same. The thing that matters is less about ranking us by skin color and gender identity but more by skill, talent, smarts. That is what drives individualism and what led to the counter-culture revolution of the 1960s. And it’s the only way to save Hollywood because AI is coming and it doesn’t care about your fragile feelings and doesn’t have to be policed. AI won’t care about the gate keepers anymore. It will allow anyone to make any movie and the most eyeballs wins.

Big changes are coming. Very likely in the near future, the Academy will have to carve out a place for AI. They should do it right now and have a space for digital, streaming and AI. Then, the Oscars can be for films, for movies in movie theaters and for the love of all things holy, shrink Best Picture back down to five.

With all of that considered, here are top ten ways to save Hollywood and the Oscars:

1) Give up your woke religion. You’ve been found out. Get over yourselves. Stop judging the other half of the country. Stop lecturing them. To quote Ricky Gervais, you are in no position to lecture anyone on anything. Don’t pretend you care about free speech, not when mobs of fanatics protest and screech to keep people from speaking on college campuses, even going so far as to shoot them to shut them up. The religion is a lie. It was always a lie. None of that has helped change anything for anyone. All it’s done is made those at the top sleep easier.

2) Shrink Best Picture down to five and limit it to theatrical releases only. Then expand International Feature to ten and give the Oscar to the filmmakers. Why are we still playing this game since International Features are routinely in Best Picture? Do not allow them into the Best Picture Five.

3) You can’t stop AI. It’s coming and is an adaptatin to a culture paralyzed by dogma, mass hysteria and cancel culture scolds. To compete against it you have to free the writers to start digging into what’s really happening now, not the idealized version Hollywood insists upon selling. Think Hays Code and how it was obliterated after the last Fourth Turning and for similar reasons. The Woke Code must end.

4) Fight Netflix and other streamers who are prepared to give up on theatrical. Maybe it’s a losing battle — probably it is. But “choose your own adventure” is an internet thing. Movies in movie theaters is a real life thing. A great movie is a great movie, no matter where it’s played, but unless you have discipline, streamers don’t make for better movies. They make for indulgent movies that lack discipline and with no free market pressure, there are no guidelines for what works. People will turn out if the movies are better, like Top Gun Maverick! Like Sinners. People still like going to the movies because you can bring families, dates, or just find a way to escape for a couple of hours. Everyone knows going to the movies now is like being ordered to eat your raw broccoli.

5) If you built it, they will come. The worst thing Hollywood celebrities have ever done is position themselves as morally superior to the people who buy tickets to their movies or concerts and make them rich. How stupid do they think we are? Why would that be the play? If you want people to come to your movies stop shitting on them every time someone shoves a mic in your face. If you stop doing that and you learn to tolerate people who do not agree with you and if you abandoned the moral panic that everyone is a racist or a sexist or a bigot or a homophobe you can bring people back to the movies.

