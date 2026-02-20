This is kind of neat news, I gotta say. I like the idea of bringing back the Oscars to the city and for the runners to get their red carpet moment.

ASICS Los Angeles Marathon and the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences Collaborate on Oscars® Red Carpet Experience on March 8

LOS ANGELES, CA – The ASICS Los Angeles Marathon, produced by The McCourt Foundation, partners with the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences to bring the magic of the Oscars® directly to the course on race day, Sunday, March 8. At Mile 11, on the famed Hollywood Boulevard, the marathon route will be transformed into a red carpet experience for runners.

In a nod to the 98th Oscars on Sunday, March 15, Mile 11 will be designed to mimic the esteemed event, offering participants the opportunity to experience the red carpet and snap a photo as they run past the Dolby® Theatre at Ovation Hollywood, the home of the Oscars.

“We are thrilled to partner with the ASICS Los Angeles Marathon in this unique and interactive way,” said Academy Chief Marketing, Communications and Content Officer Jennifer Davidson. “The Academy celebrates the passion, excellence and hard work of our global filmmaking community, and we look forward to sharing this excitement with the runners ahead of the 98th Oscars.”

“As the largest community event in Los Angeles, the ASICS Los Angeles Marathon welcomes the opportunity to collaborate with area stakeholders,” said Murphy Reinschreiber, the Chief Operating Officer of The McCourt Foundation. “Partnering with the Academy allows us to celebrate our runners as the stars they are. Mile 11 will also be a fitting celebration of the City of Los Angeles – grit and glamour.”

For more information about the ASICS Los Angeles Marathon and LA 5K, visit LAMarathon.com and follow the event on Strava, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn. For more information on the McCourt Foundation, visit mccourtfoundation.org and follow The McCourt Foundation on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and LinkedIn.