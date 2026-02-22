Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Print Bluesky WhatsApp Threads Email

The BAFTA Winners as they come in:

Best Picture: One Battle After Another

Best Actress: Jessie Buckley, Hamnet

Best Actor: Robert Aramayo, I Swear

Best Director: Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another

Best Rising Star: Robert Aramayo

Best British Film: Hamnet

International Feature: Sentimental Value

Best Costumes: Frankenstein

Best Original Score: Sinners

Best Sound: F1

Best Cinematography: One Battle After Another

Animated: Zootopia 2

Best Editing: One Battle After Another

Best Casting: I Swear

Best Adapted Screenplay: Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another

Best Debut by a British Director: My Father’s Shadow

Best Original Screenplay: Ryan Coogler, Sinners

Short Animated: Black Boys in Paradise

British Short Film: This Is Endometriosis

Best Documentary: Mr. Nobody Against Putin

Best Production Design: Frankenstein

Best Children and Family Film: Boong

Best Supporting Actor: Sean Penn, One Battle After Another

Best Supporting Actress: Wunmi Musaku, Sinners

Best Visual Effects: Avatar: Fire and Ash

Here are the No Guts, No Glory picks from us.

Sasha Stone

Leonardo DiCaprio wins Best Actor

Ryan Coogler wins Best Director

Odessa A’zion wins for Marty Supreme

Scott Kernen:

Hamnet wins Production Design and Best Film

Nobody Against Putin wins Best Documentary

Little Amelie wins Animated film

Jeremy Jentzen:

Sean Penn wins supporting actor

Hamnet wins Best Picture

Wunmi Mosaku wins Supporting Actress

You can watch it here:

According to Google AI, they will air on BritBox later.

It’s always confusing to me, but either way, we’ll be announcing the winners as they actually happen versus when they air on Britbox or BBC or whatever else.