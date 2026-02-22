The BAFTA Winners as they come in:
Best Picture: One Battle After Another
Best Actress: Jessie Buckley, Hamnet
Best Actor: Robert Aramayo, I Swear
Best Director: Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another
Best Rising Star: Robert Aramayo
Best British Film: Hamnet
International Feature: Sentimental Value
Best Costumes: Frankenstein
Best Original Score: Sinners
Best Sound: F1
Best Cinematography: One Battle After Another
Animated: Zootopia 2
Best Editing: One Battle After Another
Best Casting: I Swear
Best Adapted Screenplay: Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another
Best Debut by a British Director: My Father’s Shadow
Best Original Screenplay: Ryan Coogler, Sinners
Short Animated: Black Boys in Paradise
British Short Film: This Is Endometriosis
Best Documentary: Mr. Nobody Against Putin
Best Production Design: Frankenstein
Best Children and Family Film: Boong
Best Supporting Actor: Sean Penn, One Battle After Another
Best Supporting Actress: Wunmi Musaku, Sinners
Best Visual Effects: Avatar: Fire and Ash
Here are the No Guts, No Glory picks from us.
Sasha Stone
Leonardo DiCaprio wins Best Actor
Ryan Coogler wins Best Director
Odessa A’zion wins for Marty Supreme
Scott Kernen:
Hamnet wins Production Design and Best Film
Nobody Against Putin wins Best Documentary
Little Amelie wins Animated film
Jeremy Jentzen:
Sean Penn wins supporting actor
Hamnet wins Best Picture
Wunmi Mosaku wins Supporting Actress
You can watch it here:
According to Google AI, they will air on BritBox later.
It’s always confusing to me, but either way, we’ll be announcing the winners as they actually happen versus when they air on Britbox or BBC or whatever else.