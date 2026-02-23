Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Print Bluesky WhatsApp Threads Email

Well the BAFTAs were fairly unpredictable (though in some categories more than others). Following a few weeks of hardly any precursors, the British Academy finally unveiled its winners for the 2025 Oscar season, and it’s quite revealing about the state of the Best Picture race, what is strong, what could be weak, what could surprise, and what is solidified. Let’s dig into the major details

One Win After Another for One Battle

Winning six Baftas, including the trio of Picture, Director, and Adapted Screenplay, Paul Thomas Anderson’s audacious film seems unstoppable at this point in the season. As some have said, it isn’t simply what the film might win, it’s how many it WILL win come this March 15th. In addition to its unbreakable trio, the film also won Supporting Actor for Sean Penn (his first BAFTA), as well as editing and cinematography. Having prevailed over F1 in editing (a racing movie, one might add), it seems destined to win ACE, and then the Oscar. Cinematography comes down to ASC, and if it wins there, the film’s chances of going all the way and winning both major tech awards get stronger by the day. We await the PGA, SAG, and the remaining guilds to see if this love is translated elsewhere.

Sinners Overperforms

Given BAFTA’s reputation, many (myself included) believed Ryan Coogler’s original horror film would have difficulty winning many awards. Nevertheless, the film took home three BAFTAS, including Original Score, Original Screenplay for Coogler, and perhaps most surprisingly, Supporting Actress for Wunmi Mosaku. Though some will point towards her connection towards BAFTA (having won previously for TV work as a reasoning for why some predicted her) it’s a big sign of strength for the film, and a sign that like One Battle After Another, Sinners is strong with the industry. We also await SAG and PGA for what will be solidified.

Some Categories set in stone

If there is one thing the BAFTA Awards always seem to do, it’s solidify races one might look at initially as competitive, such as

Paul Thomas Anderson in Best Director and Best Adapted Screenplay

Jessie Buckley in Best Actress

One Battle After Another in editing (though F1 took CCA, this race seems over, considering the precedent

Ryan Coogler for Original Screenplay

Sinners in Original Score

Frankenstein in Makeup, Costume Design, and Production Design

F1 in Sound

Avatar Fire and Ash in Visual Effects

Categories that are considered to be wide open (or at the very least, open for conversation) are

Best Picture: One Battle After Another vs Sinners

Best Actor: Though Chalamet lost to the ineligible Robert Aramayo, SAG might not be a guarantee

The Supporting Acting categories

Cinematography

Documentary Feature: PGA might decide between The Perfect Neighbor and Nobody Against Putin

International Feature: Sentimental Value vs The Secret Agent

Among possibly a few others

The BAFTA Awards are often a significant precursor, but sometimes they aren’t the be all/end all for predictions.

PGA Preview

Daryl F. Zanuck Award for Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures

Bugonia

F1

Frankenstein

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

Sentimental Value

Sinners

Train Dreams

Weapons

Though the financial profit of Sinners towers over One Battle After Another, the latter has shown no weakness, and though there remains the chance of Coogler’s film prevailing with Producers, it seems best not to go against the consensus, with PTA’s audacious epic likely winning here and the Oscar.

Prediction: One Battle After Another

Challenger: Sinners

Outstanding Producer of Documentary Theatrical Motion Pictures

The Alabama Solution

Cover-Up

Mr Nobody Against Putin

My Mom Jayne

Ocean with David Attenborough

The Perfect Neighbor

The Tale of Silyan

Prediction: The Perfect Neighbor

Challenger: Mr Nobody Against Putin

Outstanding Producer of Animated Theatrical Motion Pictures

The Bad Guys 2

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Infinity Castle

Elio

KPop Demon Hunters

Zootopia 2

Prediction: KPop Demon Hunters

Challenger: Zootopia 2

(SAG) Actor Award Predictions

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

Frankenstein

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

One Battle After Another

Sinners

This race is really close between Ryan Coogler’s Sinners and Paul Thomas Anderson’s One Battle After Another. The latter has a record number of nominations, the former clearly a film that feels more in line with the types of ensemble that are recognized (bigger quantity, more diverse, reflective of AFTRA).

If One Battle After Another is unstoppable, it will prevail here too in addition to DGA and its possible PGA win, however, SAG might be the place to give Sinners an award to recognize its casting (and a prelude to its possible Oscar win in Casting)

Prediction: Sinners

Challenger: One Battle After Another

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

Timothée Chalamet, Marty Supreme

Leonardo DiCaprio, One Battle After Another

Ethan Hawke, Blue Moon

Michael B. Jordan, Sinners

Jesse Plemons, Bugonia

Despite losing BAFTA, there just isn’t a compelling argument for anyone besides Chalamet unless the film is just losing everything single nomination it has. The two biggest challengers are that of DiCaprio, and Jordan to an extent, but it feels safe to stick with Marty Supreme taking this.

Prediction: Timothée Chalamet, Marty Supreme

Challenger: Leonardo DiCaprio, One Battle After Another or Michael B. Jordan, SinnersOutstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role

Jessie Buckley, Hamnet

Rose Byrne, If I Had Legs I’d Kick You

Kate Hudson, Song Sung Blue

Chase Infiniti, One Battle After Another

Emma Stone, Bugonia

After Chalamet had lost BAFTA, Buckley is the only possible acting contender who could sweep the season, and how deserved it truly is. The challenger is in the presence of Rose Byrne or Kate Hudson, but those are probably long shots.

Prediction: Jessie Buckley, Hamnet

Challenger: Rose Byrne, If I Had Legs I’d Kick You, or Kate Hudson, Song Sung Blue

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

Miles Caton, Sinners

Benicio Del Toro, One Battle After Another

Jacob Elordi, Frankenstein

Paul Mescal, Hamnet

Sean Penn, One Battle After Another

Easily the hardest category to predict, what could have been a non-factor if it was likely of Skarsgård winning the Oscar, is now a very indicative and tough one to call. After having won the BAFTA, many will think Penn has the edge here, having won the CCA and giving a more likable, empathetic performance, many would cling to Jacob Elordi as the possible winner, and both are highly plausible, we also have to consider Benicio Del Toro’s heroic turn in One Battle After Another as a possible winner here, considering how heroic the character is. Nevertheless, with the BAFTA win, it might be Sean Penn, and he might be the smart pick here.

Prediction: Sean Penn, One Battle After Another

Challenger: Jacob Elordi, Frankenstein or Benicio Del Toro, One Battle After Another

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

Odessa A’zion, Marty Supreme

Odessa A’zion, Marty Supreme Ariana Grande, Wicked: For Good

Amy Madigan, Weapons

Wunmi Mosaku, Sinners

Teyana Taylor, One Battle After Another

Another category that feels wide open, it seems as if it is down to three contenders in Taylor (globe winner), Madigan (CCA winner), and Mosaku (BAFTA winner).

Each has their own strengths, Taylor clearly has the most likability of film, Mosaku probably has the most likability of role, and Madigan has the most likability of star. If I had to guess, Teyana Taylor would be my prediction at the moment, but the race feels fairly competitive.

Prediction: Teyana Taylor, One Battle After Another

Challenger: Amy Madigan, Weapons, or Wunmi Mosaku, Sinners

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

F1

Frankenstein

Mission Impossible – The Final Reckoning

One Battle After Another

Sinners

Prediction: Mission Impossible – The Final Reckoning

Challenger: Any of the Four

Oscar Predictions for This Week

Not a ton of changes since a few weeks ago, though uncertainty remains

Best Picture

One Battle After Another Sinners Hamnet Marty Supreme Sentimental Value Frankenstein Bugonia Train Dreams The Secret Agent F1

Best Director

Paul Thomas Anderson – One Battle After Another Ryan Coogler – Sinners Chloé Zhao – Hamnet Joachim Trier – Sentimental Value Josh Safdie – Marty Supreme

Best Actress

Jessie Buckley – Hamnet Rose Byrne – If I Had Legs I’d Kick You Renate Reinsve – Sentimental Value Kate Hudson – Song Sung Blue Emma Stone – Bugonia

Best Actor

Timothée Chalamet – Marty Supreme Leonardo DiCaprio – One Battle After Another Michael B. Jordan – Sinners Wagner Moura – The Secret Agent Ethan Hawke – Blue Moon

Best Supporting Actress

Teyana Taylor – One Battle After Another Wunmi Mosaku – Sinners Amy Madigan – Weapons Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas – Sentimental Value Elle Fanning – Sentimental Value

Best Supporting Actor

Sean Penn – One Battle After Another Benicio Del Toro – One Battle After Another Stellan Skarsgård – Sentimental Value Jacob Elordi – Frankenstein Delroy Lindo – Sinners

Best Original Screenplay

Sinners Sentimental Value Marty Supreme It Was Just An Accident Blue Moon

Best Adapted Screenplay

One Battle After Another Hamnet Train Dreams Bugonia Frankenstein

Casting

Sinners One Battle After Another Hamnet Marty Supreme The Secret Agent

Best International Feature

Sentimental Value The Secret Agent It Was Just An Accident Sirât The Voice of Hind Rajab

Best Documentary Feature

The Perfect Neighbor Mr. Nobody Against Putin The Alabama Solution Come See Me In The Good Light Cutting Through Rocks

Best Animated Feature

Kpop Demon Hunters Little Amélie or the Character of Rain Zootopia 2 Arco Elio

Best Cinematography

Sinners One Battle After Another Train Dreams Frankenstein Marty Supreme

Best Editing

One Battle After Another F1 Sinners Marty Supreme Sentimental Value

Best Production Design

Frankenstein One Battle After Another Hamnet Sinners Marty Supreme

Best Costume Design

Frankenstein Sinners Marty Supreme Hamnet Avatar: Fire and Ash

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Frankenstein Sinners The Smashing Machine Kokuho The Ugly Stepsisters

Best Sound

F1 Sinners One Battle After Another Frankenstein Sirât

Best Visual Effects

Avatar: Fire and Ash F1 Sinners The Lost Bus Jurassic World: Rebirth

Best Original Score

Sinners One Battle After Another Hamnet Bugonia Frankenstein

Best Original Song

“Golden” from KPop Demon Hunters “I Lied to You” from Sinners “Dear Me” from Diane Warren: Relentless “Train Dreams” from Train Dreams “Sweet Dreams of Joy” from Viva Verdi!

Best Documentary Short

All the Empty Rooms Armed Only with a Camera: The Life and Death of Brent Renaud The Devil is Busy Perfectly a Strangeness Children No More: Were and Are Gone

Best Animated Short

Butterfly The Girl Who Cried Pearls Forevergreen Retirement Plan The Three Sisters

Best Live Action Short

Two People Exchanging Saliva The Singers A Friend of Dorothy Butcher’s Stain Jane Austen’s Period Drama

If you want to follow me on Twitter (x), the link is here

If you want to follow me on Letterboxd, the link is here

I’m also on the Awards Expert app, you can find me there.