Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Print Bluesky WhatsApp Threads Email

Since the Producers Guild is tonight and the SAG Awards are Sunday, how about a little game of No Guts, No Glory for old time’s sake?

Don’t forget to enter our contests here.

These are our actual predictions for the SAG and PGA. We’re all predicting Sinners, but there is a high probability One Battle After Another wins both PGA and SAG, FYI.

For No Guts, No Glory we’ll do:

For PGA:

Hamnet wins — Sasha Stone, Jeremy Jentzen

PGA tie between Sinners and One Battle After Another — Scott Kernen

For SAG:

Sasha Stone: Ethan Hawke wins Best Actor, Ariana Grande wins Best Supporting Actress, Marty Supreme wins Ensemble

Jeremy Jentzen: Hamnet wins ensemble, Kate Hudson wins Best Actress, F1 wins stunts

Scott Kernen: Michael B. Jordan for Actor, Benicio Del Toro for Supporting Actor, Sinners for stunts.

How about you?