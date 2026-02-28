Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Print Bluesky WhatsApp Threads Email

By most people’s predictions, F1 had the ACE in the bag. But now, Sinners has a narrow path to defeat One Battle if it follows the Crash/Parasite model. It just needs the SAG ensemble and it will be there.

I will say I was the only major pundit who accurately called Sinners winning the ACE. You know, even a broken clock is right at least twice a day. Sinners winning this when it was supposed to go to F1 is a very big deal. The Editors Guild is quite influential and shows Sinners is closing in on victory.

We have to wait for PGA and SAG too, of course, but this is a great surprise. Here are the winners from Variety:

EDITED FEATURE FILM (Drama, Theatrical)

“Sinners”

Michael P. Shawver

BEST EDITED FEATURE FILM (Comedy, Theatrical)

“One Battle After Another”

Andy Jurgensen

BEST EDITED ANIMATED FEATURE FILM

“KPop Demon Hunters”

Nathan Schauf

BEST EDITED DOCUMENTARY FEATURE

“The Perfect Neighbor”

Viridiana Lieberman

BEST EDITED DOCUMENTARY SERIES

“Pee-wee as Himself – Part One”

Damian Rodriguez

BEST EDITED MULTI-CAMERA COMEDY SERIES

“Frasier” (Murder Most Finch)

Russell Griffin, ACE

BEST EDITED SINGLE CAMERA COMEDY SERIES

“The Studio” (The Promotion)

Eric Kissack, ACE

BEST EDITED DRAMA SERIES

“The Pitt” (6pm)

Mark Strand, ACE

BEST EDITED FEATURE FILM (NON-THEATRICAL)

“A Winter’s Song”

Yvette M. Amirian, ACE

BEST EDITED LIMITED SERIES

“The Penguin” (A Great or Little Thing)

Henk van Eeghen, ACE

BEST EDITED REALITY SERIES

“Conan O’Brien Must Go” (Austria)

Matthew Shaw, ACE

Brad Roelandt

BEST EDITED VARIETY TALK/SKETCH SHOW OR SPECIAL

“Saturday Night Live 50th Anniversary Special”

Paul Del Gesso

Christopher Salerno

Ryan Spears

Sean Mcilraith, ACE

Ryan Mcilraith

Daniel Garcia

BEST EDITED ANIMATED SERIES

“South Park” (Twisted Christian)

David List

Nate Pellettieri

BEST EDITED SHORT

“All The Empty Rooms”

Erin Casper, ACE

Stephen Maing

Jeremy Medoff

ANNE V. COATES AWARD FOR STUDENT EDITING

Luis Barragan – California State University, Fullerton