By most people’s predictions, F1 had the ACE in the bag. But now, Sinners has a narrow path to defeat One Battle if it follows the Crash/Parasite model. It just needs the SAG ensemble and it will be there.
I will say I was the only major pundit who accurately called Sinners winning the ACE. You know, even a broken clock is right at least twice a day. Sinners winning this when it was supposed to go to F1 is a very big deal. The Editors Guild is quite influential and shows Sinners is closing in on victory.
We have to wait for PGA and SAG too, of course, but this is a great surprise. Here are the winners from Variety:
EDITED FEATURE FILM (Drama, Theatrical)
“Sinners”
Michael P. Shawver
BEST EDITED FEATURE FILM (Comedy, Theatrical)
“One Battle After Another”
Andy Jurgensen
BEST EDITED ANIMATED FEATURE FILM
“KPop Demon Hunters”
Nathan Schauf
BEST EDITED DOCUMENTARY FEATURE
“The Perfect Neighbor”
Viridiana Lieberman
BEST EDITED DOCUMENTARY SERIES
“Pee-wee as Himself – Part One”
Damian Rodriguez
BEST EDITED MULTI-CAMERA COMEDY SERIES
“Frasier” (Murder Most Finch)
Russell Griffin, ACE
BEST EDITED SINGLE CAMERA COMEDY SERIES
“The Studio” (The Promotion)
Eric Kissack, ACE
BEST EDITED DRAMA SERIES
“The Pitt” (6pm)
Mark Strand, ACE
BEST EDITED FEATURE FILM (NON-THEATRICAL)
“A Winter’s Song”
Yvette M. Amirian, ACE
BEST EDITED LIMITED SERIES
“The Penguin” (A Great or Little Thing)
Henk van Eeghen, ACE
BEST EDITED REALITY SERIES
“Conan O’Brien Must Go” (Austria)
Matthew Shaw, ACE
Brad Roelandt
BEST EDITED VARIETY TALK/SKETCH SHOW OR SPECIAL
“Saturday Night Live 50th Anniversary Special”
Paul Del Gesso
Christopher Salerno
Ryan Spears
Sean Mcilraith, ACE
Ryan Mcilraith
Daniel Garcia
BEST EDITED ANIMATED SERIES
“South Park” (Twisted Christian)
David List
Nate Pellettieri
BEST EDITED SHORT
“All The Empty Rooms”
Erin Casper, ACE
Stephen Maing
Jeremy Medoff
ANNE V. COATES AWARD FOR STUDENT EDITING
Luis Barragan – California State University, Fullerton