FEATURE FILM NOMINEES:

PERIOD FEATURE FILM

Frankenstein

Production Designer: Tamara Deverell

FANTASY FEATURE FILM

The Fantastic Four: First Steps

Production Designer: Kasra Farahani

CONTEMPORARY FEATURE FILM

One Battle After Another

Production Designer: Florencia Martin

ANIMATED FEATURE FILM

KPop Demon Hunters

Production Designers: Mingjue Helen Chen, Dave Bleich

TELEVISION NOMINEES:

ONE-HOUR PERIOD SINGLE-CAMERA SERIES

Palm Royale: “Maxine Drinks Martini’s Now,” “Maxine Serves a Swerve”

Production Designer: Jon Carlos

ONE-HOUR FANTASY SINGLE-CAMERA SERIES

Andor: “Who Are You?”

Production Designer: Luke Hull

ONE-HOUR CONTEMPORARY SINGLE-CAMERA SERIES

Severance: “Chikhai Bardo”

Production Designer: Jeremy Hindle

TELEVISION MOVIE OR LIMITED SERIES

Monster: The Ed Gein Story

Production Designer: Matthew Flood Ferguson

HALF-HOUR SINGLE-CAMERA SERIES

The Studio: “The Note”

Production Designer: Julie Berghoff

MULTI-CAMERA SERIES

Mid-Century Modern: “Bye, George”

Production Designer: Glenda Rovello

VARIETY OR REALITY SERIES

Saturday Night Live: “Lady Gaga Host”

Production Designers: Akira Yoshimura, Keith Ian Raywood, N. Joseph De Tullio, Andrea Purcigliotti

VARIETY SPECIAL

SNL50: The Anniversary Special

Production Designers: Akira Yoshimura, Keith Ian Raywood, N. Joseph De Tullio

COMMERCIALS

Prada: “Galleria Bag”

Production Designer: Florencia Martin

SHORT FORMAT & MUSIC VIDEOS

Apple – Someday by Spike Jonze: “AirPods 4 with Active Noise Cancelation”

Production Designer: Shane Valentino

Special Honors ADG Hall of Fame Inductee: Thomas E. Sanders (Braveheart, Saving Private Ryan, Bram Stoker’s Dracula, Crimson Peak, Star Trek Beyond) – Inducted by Randall Wallace ADG President’s Award: Rep. Laura Friedman – Presented by Michael F. Miller Cinematic Imagery Award: Jon M. Chu (Wicked, Wicked: For Good, In the Heights, Crazy Rich Asians) – Jon M. Chu + (Cinematic Imagery Award) – Presented by Awkwafina Lifetime Achievement Award Honorees: Bo Welch (AD Lifetime Achievement) – Presented by Barry Sonnenfeld Jann Engel (SDMM Lifetime Achievement) – Presented by Randy Wilkins Tom Southwell (IMA Lifetime Achievement) – Presented by Ron Underwood Stephen McNally (STG Lifetime Achievement) – Presented by James Shefik