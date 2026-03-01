FEATURE FILM NOMINEES:
PERIOD FEATURE FILM
Frankenstein
Production Designer: Tamara Deverell
FANTASY FEATURE FILM
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
Production Designer: Kasra Farahani
CONTEMPORARY FEATURE FILM
One Battle After Another
Production Designer: Florencia Martin
ANIMATED FEATURE FILM
KPop Demon Hunters
Production Designers: Mingjue Helen Chen, Dave Bleich
TELEVISION NOMINEES:
ONE-HOUR PERIOD SINGLE-CAMERA SERIES
Palm Royale: “Maxine Drinks Martini’s Now,” “Maxine Serves a Swerve”
Production Designer: Jon Carlos
ONE-HOUR FANTASY SINGLE-CAMERA SERIES
Andor: “Who Are You?”
Production Designer: Luke Hull
ONE-HOUR CONTEMPORARY SINGLE-CAMERA SERIES
Severance: “Chikhai Bardo”
Production Designer: Jeremy Hindle
TELEVISION MOVIE OR LIMITED SERIES
Monster: The Ed Gein Story
Production Designer: Matthew Flood Ferguson
HALF-HOUR SINGLE-CAMERA SERIES
The Studio: “The Note”
Production Designer: Julie Berghoff
MULTI-CAMERA SERIES
Mid-Century Modern: “Bye, George”
Production Designer: Glenda Rovello
VARIETY OR REALITY SERIES
Saturday Night Live: “Lady Gaga Host”
Production Designers: Akira Yoshimura, Keith Ian Raywood, N. Joseph De Tullio, Andrea Purcigliotti
VARIETY SPECIAL
SNL50: The Anniversary Special
Production Designers: Akira Yoshimura, Keith Ian Raywood, N. Joseph De Tullio
COMMERCIALS
Prada: “Galleria Bag”
Production Designer: Florencia Martin
SHORT FORMAT & MUSIC VIDEOS
Apple – Someday by Spike Jonze: “AirPods 4 with Active Noise Cancelation”
Production Designer: Shane Valentino
Special Honors
ADG Hall of Fame Inductee:
Thomas E. Sanders (Braveheart, Saving Private Ryan, Bram Stoker’s Dracula, Crimson Peak, Star Trek Beyond) – Inducted by Randall Wallace
ADG President’s Award:
Rep. Laura Friedman – Presented by Michael F. Miller
Cinematic Imagery Award:
Jon M. Chu (Wicked, Wicked: For Good, In the Heights, Crazy Rich Asians) – Jon M. Chu + (Cinematic Imagery Award) – Presented by Awkwafina
Lifetime Achievement Award Honorees:
Bo Welch (AD Lifetime Achievement) – Presented by Barry Sonnenfeld
Jann Engel (SDMM Lifetime Achievement) – Presented by Randy Wilkins
Tom Southwell (IMA Lifetime Achievement) – Presented by Ron Underwood
Stephen McNally (STG Lifetime Achievement) – Presented by James Shefik