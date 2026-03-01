Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Print Bluesky WhatsApp Threads Email

Outstanding Producer of Film: One Battle After Another

Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television – Drama: The Pitt

Outstanding Producer of Non-Fiction Television is Welcome to Wrexham

Outstanding Producer of Limited or Anthology Series Television is ADOLESCENCE

Outstanding Producer of Animated Theatrical Motion Pictures is KPop Demon Hunters

Outstanding Producer of Televised or Streamed Motion Pictures is John Candy: I Like Me

Outstanding Producer of Non-Fiction Television: Pee-Wee as Himself

THE TRAITORS wins Outstanding Producer of Game & Competition

Outstanding Producer of Live Entertainment, Variety, Sketch, Standup & Talk Television is The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television – Comedy: The Studio

My Mom Jayne wins Best Documentary at the Producers Guild Awards.