Outstanding Producer of Film: One Battle After Another
Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television – Drama: The Pitt
Outstanding Producer of Non-Fiction Television is Welcome to Wrexham
Outstanding Producer of Limited or Anthology Series Television is ADOLESCENCE
Outstanding Producer of Animated Theatrical Motion Pictures is KPop Demon Hunters
Outstanding Producer of Televised or Streamed Motion Pictures is John Candy: I Like Me
Outstanding Producer of Non-Fiction Television: Pee-Wee as Himself
THE TRAITORS wins Outstanding Producer of Game & Competition
Outstanding Producer of Live Entertainment, Variety, Sketch, Standup & Talk Television is The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television – Comedy: The Studio
My Mom Jayne wins Best Documentary at the Producers Guild Awards.