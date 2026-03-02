Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Print Bluesky WhatsApp Threads Email

There are three things to know about this year. The first, no Black director has ever won the Oscar in 98 years of Oscar history. The second, no film has ever earned 16 Oscar nominations. The third, no horror film has ever won – unless you count The Silence of the Lambs and Parasite. Some do, some don’t, but those films come the closest. Sinners, however, would be the first bona fide horror film — it is much more than that, of course — to ever win Best Picture.

For a while there, it looked like One Battle After Another would sweep the season. The Producers Guild anointed it, giving it the shocking streak of the NBR, the Globes, the Critics’ Choice, the DGA, and the PGA. That alone seems to indicate that it can’t lose. Then it did lose the SAG. To Sinners. On the same night that Michael B. Jordan brought the house down with his surprising win. Watch it again, look at the hug between Jordan and Delroy Lindo. Look at the energy in the room.

What’s also important to note is that the only two films by a Black director to win won Best Picture and Screenplay but not Director — Moonlight and 12 Years a Slave. Both were co-written by their directors so in a way they are spreading the wealth. Ryan Coogler is very likely to win Original Screenplay and if Sinners were to win Best Picture, that would be two Oscars. PTA would win two, also with Adapted Screenplay and Director, maybe Sean Penn for Supporting Actor, plus Editing and Cinematography.

Michael B. Jordan might win Best Actor, which would give Sinners Picture, Actor, Screenplay, Score, maybe Casting, maybe something else. They might each come away from 5/6 Oscars. It’s been a weird year anyway and probably would be a great year to split the award betwen the two films. But we can’t do that. We have to pick one.

There is no denying there was a vibe shift at the SAGs, maybe even before that at the BAFTAs. Whatever it was, the energy was palpable and the excitement was high for Sinners.

I’ve been making the case for Sinners all season and I do this not because of any reason except that Sinners and Ryan Coogler deserve it. On the Right, they seem to be stuck in the idea that the only way it would succeed is because of DEI or guilty white Liberals. That may have been the case in the past but it is not the case now. Sinners has earned its place.

It is still the highest grossing film in the lineup (domestic, F1 beats it internationally).

Let’s look at those numbers.

Sinners $280 million ($369 worldwide)

F1 $190 million ($633 worldwide)

Marty Supreme $95 million ($157 worldwide)

One Battle After Another $70 million ($209 worldwide)

Hamnet $23 million ($92 worldwide)

Bugonia $17 million ($42 worldwide)

Sentimental Value $5 million ($21 worldwide)

Frankenstein N/A

Train Dreams N/A

Ranking them by global take

It’s great that movies are making money internationally. But the reason Warner Bros. is selling out to Paramount and the reason Hollywood is in such dire straits right now is not because of the international market. Movies for everyone is the best way to bring this extremely divided country together. It doesn’t seem possible — except that we know it is because we remember the recent past when celebrities didn’t preach their political ideology on social media and when movies weren’t infused with dogma. Those days did exist and it wasn’t that long ago.

That alone – the domestic box office argument – that one movie brought people out to the theaters is reason enough for Sinners to be named Best Picture of 2025. But that isn’t the only reason. There is also the audience score and the critic score. Look at that:

You can’t tell me One Battle was more critically acclaimed. It was not. It reflects the worldview of those who mostly exist in a bubble. It’s that, and it’s love and appreciation for PTA, who made a personal movie that many find touching. But come on. Take a good, long look at that image. Those proportions are correct.

And finally, most people aren’t leaning into Sinners. I’ve heard people say it’s like “From Dusk Til Dawn” or that it’s just about vampires or that it’s “white-hating.” No, that is not what Sinners is about. It is about this: Robert Johnson, who supposedly met the Devil at the Crossroads and became, almost overnight, one of the greatest blues musicians who ever lived.

No one was clapping harder than his fellow nominees. That is what you call good will.

The more you know about Robert Johnson and the other blues greats of the past, the more you see in Sinners. You do have to look carefully and unpack the layers. I found the more I looked, the more I saw. Ryan Coogler took this as the spine of the story and turned it into some kind of magical realism. Smoke and Stack (Michael B. Jordan) seem to represent the two different versions of Robert Johnson’s life. One was a guy who wanted to run away and play music. The other was someone who wanted to marry, become a father, and work to support his family.

Robert Johnson’s stepfather was chased off his land and forced to change his name to go into hiding. So Ryan Coogler gives him an opportunity to exact revenge. The Blues was seen as the Devil’s music, which comes up in Sinners in both the church’s representation and the vampires’ witchy magic. Music threads throughout the film in breathtaking ways.

And there are the women. Robert Johnson’s wife and baby died in childbirth when he was just a teenager. Their deaths are turned into a beautiful scene at the end of the movie with Wunmi Musaku holding the baby. Johnson himself died after, so the story goes, he flirted with a married woman, and we can see that play out with Sammy, who is also a representation of the young Johnson (or someone like him).

It’s an inventive and brilliant way to bring history to life and do so as a horror film with much to entertain audiences. Coogler filmed it in large format on real film. He wanted to give audiences their money’s worth and a full meal.

I have never been able to really connect to One Battle After Another, but I understand how it must resonate for those who share its worldview. The story between father and daughter is a good one. It’s the part where the father fears his daughter having to survive a racist/fascist country that falls short, especially up against Sinners, a time when the suffering dwarfs anyone living in modern America.

Either way, they’re both good films, as many of those nominated for Best Picture.

Finally, I built a chart that shows that since 1995, no film that won SAG ensemble/the WGA and ACE Eddie has lost Best Picture. Who knows, maybe Sinners won’t win the WGA. But if it does, it joins the company of a very small list of films. Of these, two won the PGA/DGA, and two did not. Two were in the era of the preferential ballot and two were not.

A preferential ballot needs urgency to vote for it. Does Sinners have the urgency to vote? I think it might. I think it has the kind of goodwill you need to push it to the top of the ballot. Does that mean it wins? I don’t know. But there is a very good chance all of these factors I just mentioned might drive it that way. Here is the chart:

There are movies that won both the SAG and the WGA that didn’t win Best Picture, but they did not have the ACE: Little Miss Sunshine, Sideways, Gosford Park, Traffic.

Then again, no movie has won as many awards as One Battle has either. Given that, it should have easily won the SAG. And the energy in the room for Sinners was undeniable.