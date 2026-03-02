Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Print Bluesky WhatsApp Threads Email

Heading into the final weekend of major guilds prior to the Oscar ceremony (which occurs in 13 days from now, with final voting occurring as we speak), many expected this to be the time for races to be solidified, and what many have considered to be an incredibly straightforward or expected outcome to have occurred ultimately pay off this weekend.

The Immovable Object

In a way, some will, and will continue to, make the case that it has. Paul Thomas Anderson’s One Battle After Another has not lost at a single major guild, winning the Producers Guild (on a preferential ballot), the Directors Guild, the American Cinema Editor’s guild (in comedy), and has won at sag in the presence of Sean Penn in Supporting Actor, combine that with a likely win at WGA, and potentially another at ASC, and one can very easily make the case that it is an immovable object, one that has proven itself to be too strong to lose.

The Unstoppable Force

However, the only thing that can topple an immovable object, or at the very least make it difficult to remain, is that of an unstoppable force. Ryan Coogler’s Sinners is a film that is very much that. It’s one that brings people to their feet, applauding the cast and crew; it’s a film with passion and can only become stronger the more it wins or the more it loses. Winning Best Actor for Michael B. Jordan and SAG Ensemble solidifies that not only is Sinners the viable alternative to One Battle After Another, but it’s also one that can win with the correct push and fundamentals.

It’s a head vs heart decision, and as we head into the final stretch of voting, one can make the case for either winning. Compared to last year, where one could argue the two frontrunners, Sean Baker’s Anora and Edward Berger’s Conclave, had rare moments of strength but surprisingly present moments of weakness, Warner Bros’s top two contenders have each shown strength and dominance in different ways.

Amy Madigan’s Comeback

After having lost the golden globe to Teyana Taylor (the only person to show up in every precursor), and outright getting snubbed by BAFTA, Madigan has made an incredible comeback into the Awards Race with her SAG win and a strong speech. Though the amount of precedent against her winning (like Demi Moore’s unfortunate loss last year) makes me hesitant to say anything of this nature is likely, as the film is even weaker than that film, there just might be enough wiggle room to get her over the finish line, but it is by no means a guarantee.

Best Actor’s Confounding Status

What started off as a coronation year for Chalamet for so many has now turned into what is perhaps the hardest race to call. Having won Critics Choice and Golden Globe, many believed Safdie’s Marty Supreme would win here, being a place for the young actor to be the first to win SAG back-to-back, and be the representative win for Marty Supreme. Nevertheless, with Chalamet losing the BAFTA to Aramayo and losing the SAG to Michael B. Jordan, it seems his chances have decreased. It’s more than simply not winning everywhere, but outright losing that puts his chances in jeopardy. Nevertheless, this really might turn into a race between Michael B. Jordan and… Wagner Moura, whom the former lost to nearly two months ago.

Oscar Predictions for this week

A few fairly noticeable changes would be

Amy Madigan back to #1 in Supporting Actress, fairly difficult category to call(will be tossing and turning over this)

Michael B. Jordan now de facto #1 in Lead Actor, SAG is significant, but how significant?

One Battle After Another in #1 for Cinematography over Sinners, but all eyes on ASC next week

Best Picture

One Battle After Another Sinners Hamnet Marty Supreme Sentimental Value Frankenstein Bugonia Train Dreams The Secret Agent F1

Best Director

Paul Thomas Anderson – One Battle After Another Ryan Coogler – Sinners Chloé Zhao – Hamnet Joachim Trier – Sentimental Value Josh Safdie – Marty Supreme

Best Actress

Jessie Buckley – Hamnet Rose Byrne – If I Had Legs I’d Kick You Renate Reinsve – Sentimental Value Kate Hudson – Song Sung Blue Emma Stone – Bugonia

Best Actor

Michael B. Jordan – Sinners Wagner Moura – The Secret Agent Timothée Chalamet – Marty Supreme Leonardo DiCaprio – One Battle After Another Ethan Hawke – Blue Moon

Best Supporting Actress

Amy Madigan – Weapons Teyana Taylor – One Battle After Another Wunmi Mosaku – Sinners Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas – Sentimental Value Elle Fanning – Sentimental Value

Best Supporting Actor

Sean Penn – One Battle After Another Delroy Lindo – Sinners Benicio Del Toro – One Battle After Another Stellan Skarsgård – Sentimental Value Jacob Elordi – Frankenstein

Best Original Screenplay

Sinners Sentimental Value Marty Supreme It Was Just An Accident Blue Moon

Best Adapted Screenplay

One Battle After Another Hamnet Train Dreams Bugonia Frankenstein

Casting

Sinners One Battle After Another Hamnet Marty Supreme The Secret Agent

Best International Feature

Sentimental Value The Secret Agent It Was Just An Accident Sirât The Voice of Hind Rajab

Best Documentary Feature

The Perfect Neighbor Mr. Nobody Against Putin The Alabama Solution Come See Me In The Good Light Cutting Through Rocks

Best Animated Feature

Kpop Demon Hunters Little Amélie or the Character of Rain Zootopia 2 Arco Elio

Best Cinematography

One Battle After Another Sinners Train Dreams Frankenstein Marty Supreme

Best Editing

One Battle After Another F1 Sinners Marty Supreme Sentimental Value

Best Production Design

Frankenstein One Battle After Another Hamnet Sinners Marty Supreme

Best Costume Design

Frankenstein Sinners Marty Supreme Hamnet Avatar: Fire and Ash

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Frankenstein Sinners The Smashing Machine Kokuho The Ugly Stepsisters

Best Sound

F1 Sinners One Battle After Another Frankenstein Sirât

Best Visual Effects

Avatar: Fire and Ash F1 Sinners The Lost Bus Jurassic World: Rebirth

Best Original Score

Sinners One Battle After Another Hamnet Bugonia Frankenstein

Best Original Song

“Golden” from KPop Demon Hunters “I Lied to You” from Sinners “Dear Me” from Diane Warren: Relentless “Train Dreams” from Train Dreams “Sweet Dreams of Joy” from Viva Verdi!

Best Documentary Short

All the Empty Rooms Armed Only with a Camera: The Life and Death of Brent Renaud The Devil is Busy Perfectly a Strangeness Children No More: Were and Are Gone

Best Animated Short

Butterfly The Girl Who Cried Pearls Forevergreen Retirement Plan The Three Sisters

Best Live Action Short

Two People Exchanging Saliva The Singers A Friend of Dorothy Butcher’s Stain Jane Austen’s Period Drama

