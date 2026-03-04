Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Print Bluesky WhatsApp Threads Email

I’ve been writing all season that Sinners is the film that should be winning Best Picture. But if it does, and One Battle After Another wins Best Director, which is about the best people are hoping for now for Sinners, then it will be the third film by a black director that didn’t win in the director category. If Ryan Coogler somehow pulls it off, he’ll be the first in 98 years of Oscar history, almost a century.

The idea that Sinners, the most successful, critically acclaimed and relevant film of the year (from the perspective of audiences who turned out to see the movie), might only win Original Screenplay is beyond horrifying. But if that happens, so be it. He began his filmmaking career from a writer’s perspective and a win is a win. I would be lying if I said it’s good enough. It is not. And I plan to spend the next 20 years or however long I live to explain why.

Here is a clip from a hair and a makeup test for Sinners:

In a sense, Ryan Coogler has always been a bit of a stranger in a strange land here in Hollywood, especially up against someone like Paul Thomas Anderson who, it must be said, hasn’t exactly had a hard time climbing the ladder of success. Every single one of his films has been highly praised.

Here is a very young Ryan Coogler at Lincoln Center in 2013:

But in a sense, he always has been. He says he didn’t fit in because he went to private school, but he lived in some of the roughest neighborhoods in Oakland. He played football his whole life. A teacher at his school noticed his talent for visual storytelling and pushed him toward writing and, eventually, film. I think that teacher, if she were still alive today, would be so proud of what Coogler accomplished with Sinners, a wholly original, brilliant work of art.

One of the problems with Woke Hollywood is that people are placed in categories because of their skin color or gender, and that’s all we ever know about them. They are not three-dimensional. They’re not people. Who knows anything about Ryan Coogler’s life? I’ll you about him. He’s thoughtful, imaginative, ambitious, and humble. He is an American son who should make Hollywood proud to have been among the few who brought people to the movie theater.

Sinners just swept at the NAACP and the Dorian Awards. The love for the film is undeniable. He walks away a winner no matter what. But for the Oscars, that 98-year albatross is a killer. That’s not the main reason Ryan Coogler should win. He deserves it, in my opinion, because I don’t think the Oscars should only be about what the critics think. But more than that, years from now, no one will understand how or why it lost.

Over at the Guardian, Steve Rose lays it out. It’s a great read. He makes important points about Sinners not winning because it matters so much in history, but because it’s a powerful, memorable, brilliant work of art.

Oscar voting closes tomorrow. No one knows how much the SAG awards will impact the race. Stats won’t help us this time around because you can basically find a stat to prove whatever you want to be true. My sense of dread tells me that, despite the last-minute surge, Sinners might not win. My knowledge of Oscar history tells me that One Battle After Another should have won the SAG for it to be a guaranteed winner. The excitement in the room when Michael B. Jordan won is the kind of thing that can shake up the race. It will come down to the preferential ballot.

How that works is that everyone ranks their movies. If One Battle comes in at number one and wins on the first round, there is no recount. But if Sinners comes in close to number one and there is no winner on the first round, then there is a recount. You have to wonder which of the two movies, and Hamnet, which is likely the third, will be the highest on everyone’s ballots. Is Sinners #2? #3? Or is it much farther down, same with One Battle. Is it only a number one movie or does it go #2 and #3?

You have to figure out how many people who put Hamnet first will put Sinners or One Battle higher on their ballot. Then go down the list. I might see it this way:

One Battle After Another

Sinners

What usually makes a film do well on a preferential ballot is goodwill. I think goodwill might push Sinners slightly higher, but that won’t matter if One Battle wins on the first round. Then you have to look at the movies that aren’t the top two and imagine what would come in #2, #3, etc.

Like, if you like Frankenstein, Sinners might be higher. If you liked Marty Supreme, One Battle might be higher. But what of Bugonia? Train Dreams? F1? What comes second and third determines the winner on a recount. But we haven’t seen that play out in a long time. All winners since 2019 have been what I consider first-round winners. We used to see it a lot, like with Moonlight, 12 Years a Slave, Spotlight, etc.

Hamnet

Marty Supreme

Sentimental Value

Frankenstein

Bugonia

Train Dreams

F1

The Secret Agent

One Battle After Another is more in the wheelhouse of voters. Sinners has the vampire parts to contend with. Many of the steakeater types will roll their eyes and not get beyond it. Do I think the younger, hipper voters might? They might. Is that enough? I don’t know. I have spent 26 years wishing for better Best Picture winners and in that time, only a handful of wins felt worthy to me.

One thing I need to correct. My last piece I said that no film has won Best Actor and ensemble at the SAG and lost Best Picture. That isn’t strictly true. In 2000, Traffic won Best Actor for Benicio Del Toro. That year, Russell Crowe won Lead Actor, and Benicio won Supporting Actor. But he somehow got put in Lead at SAG and won. So it’s kind of a weird situation. Add to that, most of those who won, like Tom Hanks in Forest Gump and Colin Firth in The King’s Speech, had been winning all season, and Michael B. Jordan hasn’t been. His win at the SAG was shocking.

That was the first year I started my site on the Oscars, believe it or not. I remember this controversy over Best Director because Steven Soderbergh was nominated twice for Traffic and Erin Brockovich. From the Wayback machine:

The letter would work, and Soderbergh would win Best Director.

26 years later, I wish a letter would circulate to tell voters that they have a chance to break a 98-year curse and hand Ryan Coogler his well-deserved win. But my heart has been broken more times than I can count. Forget it, Jake. It’s the Oscars.

Hope springs eternal.