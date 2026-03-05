Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Print Bluesky WhatsApp Threads Email

Sasha Stone, Scott Kernen, and Jeremy Jentzen discuss the crazy SAG award wins of Sinners and Michael B. Jordan. What does it mean for the Best Picture race? Best Actor? We dig into that and talk about what drives the preferential ballot vote, the timing of the Oscars, did the BAFTA play a part? Is the surge real or imaginary?