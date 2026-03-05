Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Print Bluesky WhatsApp Threads Email

I never went along with all of the complaints against Elon Musk. I don’t think he’s ruined Twitter. I have accepted that to have free speech, we must tolerate bad speech, and I’ve learned to do that. I have defended Elon Musk for years and praised him for buying Twitter, turning it into X, and giving us some freedom back. It is the only site that offers an open forum for thought and speech, even if it is ugly at times.

Threads, Blue Sky, Facebook and Instagram are the exact kind of controlled environment by one ideology that I can’t stand. I love the freedom of X, even though sometimes it is dangerous in terms of what you see there. That’s the internet. That’s free speech. It isn’t always pretty.

But X has a bigger problem than even speech. Elon Musk apparently fired his entire staff that would handle tech support, and now I see why. My identity has been stolen by a Crypto scammer, and it’s just sitting there, a whole week later, with an imposter in full control of my account. That includes access to my DMs, my subscribers, everything. The account is @realsashastone, and if you go to it now, you’ll see the last post by a Crypto guy that is a misleading scam.

And worse, when I tried to start new accounts as me so that I could use X, this scammer reported me for impersonating myself, @substacksasha, and @sashastone26. I am now trying to use another account as a “parody” account, and maybe that will allow me to stay. I still have my @awardsdaily account, but that one is so consumed by the exact kind of people I try to avoid online (irritating Film Twitter and puritanical scolds) that I try to stay off of it, and besides, even though using that account for politics is what got me canceled, I prefer not to use it for politics. I don’t use it much at all.

The problem is I got too comfortable and confident in the site’s security. I’ve only been using it since 2009. I use it all day long and have always enjoyed spending time on there. I think it’s a great source for news. It is, however, a dangerous site when it comes to identity theft because once someone hacks your account and changes the password, phone number, and adds two-factor authentication, you can’t get it back.

How can a guy who is as brilliant as Elon Musk, who is developing X in new ways to make it a site where people can write and create and earn money, have built out such an idiotic way of dealing with much smarter scammers? There is no phone number, no direct line to tech support. There is @premium (no help at all), and their support team doesn’t exist, as far as I can tell.

I even asked the AI, Grok, which I use a lot too, and think is a good AI. Nothing. Finally, I turned to Anthropic’s Claude AI who gave me a detailed approach to fix the problem that included writing me a legal letter to use, laying out steps I can take to attempt to use a lawyer to get my account back. It reaffirmed my love for Claude AI — and even though Elon criticizes Anthropic for being too “woke,” and the government doesn’t want to use Claude AI because they are too strict with their rules of privacy, whatever Claude AI has, Grok doesn’t have because Grok gave me information that was mostly within X’s own rules, which I already knew.

And by the way, once they suspend your account, you can’t even use Grok.

Yes, I should have had a more secure account. No, that doesn’t mean I deserved to get hacked. I know two other people the same thing happened to, like Erik Anderson at AwardsWatch. He never got his back. If there are three people in my world this happened to, it must be a much bigger problem and surely these geniuses can figure out how to solve it.

In the meantime, if you choose X to build a platform and make money, understand that it can be taken away from you in an instant by an enterprising hacker and scammer who wants to steal your identity to make money.

One of the pieces of advice given to me by Claude AI was to get loud about it, to use my website to bring it up in public. I don’t think this will work. Elon Musk is the richest man in the world. What does he care about one person like me? That is what we lose as our society migrates online – we lose customer service and the personal touch. But who am I to argue with Claude? So here it is. A “get loud” post that I’m sure will be met with the same stony silence as everything else I’ve tried.

In the meantime, you can find me at @orwellfangirl (my parody account) or @awardsdaily for now.