The American Cinematographers Guild will be announcing over the weekend. Really, the question is how strong is Sinners and how strong is One Battle After Another. My gut tells me that One Battle wins this, but if it doesn’t, if it’s Sinners or maybe even Train Dreams, that shows a little less strength, or at least that is what our NextGen Oscarwatcher, Scott Kernen, has said, and I have to say, I agree.

You can enter the contest here:

And just for fun, even though it’s predictable, you can enter our WGA contest if you’d like. I’m adding extra categories to make it interesting. These will be announced Sunday.

The WGA is likely going One Battle After Another and Sinners but if you’d like to enter with all of the categories, you can do so here:

Here are our predictions.

ASC

One Battle After Another — Sasha Stone

Train Dreams – Jeremy Jentzen, Scott Kernen

WGA

Original Screenplay: Sinners – Sasha Stone, Scott Kernen, Jeremy Jentzen

Adapted Screenplay: One Battle After Another – Sasha Stone, Scott Kernen, Jeremy Jentzen

A few things to know about this weekend, it seems like it’s just two movies to a race for a photo finish. And we’ll find out this weekend if that’s true, at least for Cinematography.

But also note, Cinematography doesn’t often go with Best Picture. Since 2009 it’s only gone to Birdman and Oppenheimer so I don’t know. My full predictions coming next.

It’s possible I made some mistakes here but I did the best I could.