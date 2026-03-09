From Deadline:
Theatrical Feature Film – Michael Bauman for One Battle After Another
Episode of a One-Hour Regular Series (tie)
Christophe Nuyens, Andor (“I Have Friends Everywhere”)
Alex Disenhof, Task (“Crossings”)
Limited or Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television
Pete Konczal, Black Rabbit (“Isle of Joy”)
ASC Music Video Award
Rodrigo Prieto, “The Fate of Ophelia” (Performed by Taylor Swift)
Episode of a Half-Hour Series
Adam Newport-Berra, The Studio (“The Oner”)
Documentary Award
Mstyslav Chernov and Alex Babenko, 2000 Meters from Andriivka