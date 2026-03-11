Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Print Bluesky WhatsApp Threads Email

Commenter Aroncido did a deep dive in Sound and left the following analysis with a chart:

Did a deep dive into Sound. Went back to 2000, the first year BAFTA was a precursor, and compared all the relevant Sound precursors: BAFTA Sound, CAS, MPSE Foley, MPSE Dialogue, and MSPE Music – the last of which used to be segmented between non-musicals and musicals, becoming combined in 2021. I put together the colour-coded chart, posted in a reply, where red means getting Oscar Best Sound Mixing right, blue is Sound Editing, and purple when the two winners agreed. I’m treating the new combined Sound category at the Oscars as if it was Sound Editing and Sound Mixing agreeing. Here are the takeaways.

BAFTA is, by far, the best precursor in Sound Mixing. It got 17 of the 25 observed races correct, with CAS following with 12 and MPSE Foley with 10. In Sound Editing, once again BAFTA and MPSE Foley are the best, with 13 each. CAS is not too far behind with 10.

BAFTA, CAS and MPSE Foley are the only predictive precursors. MPSE Dialogue is useless – the numbers speak for themselves. It has as bad or worse a track record in both Mixing and Editing as picking randomly among the nominees, with 5 and 3 correct calls, respectively. In fact, the only time it ever got something right was when it agreed with BAFTA or Foley.

MPSE Music is a little better numbers-wise, but not much (8 and 5), again all its victories coming from years where it agreed with a strong precursor. It’s also been on a cold streak since 2018, notably in all the years of the new combined Oscar category.

BAFTA and CAS agreeing almost always leads to an Oscar victory, usually in both categories. They agreed 12 times, from that, 7 won both Oscars, 2 won Sound Mixing, 1 won Sound Editing, and 2 didn’t win either. The two are the two most notable upsets of the period studied: when, in 2005, King Kong won both Oscars with no precursor wins, and 2015, when Mad Max: Fury Road won both Oscars after only tying with The Revenant for Foley, and The Revenant taking BAFTA and CAS.

Since the new combined Sound category, BAFTA got it right 4 out of 5 times, only missing with All Quiet over Top Gun: Maverick, which won both CAS and Foley. The other got two wrong each: both missed with picking Oppenheimer over The Zone of Interest, and A Complete Unknown / Greyhound, both solely picked by the respective precursor over the agreement of the other two (which got it right in both cases). To my subjective eye, the new category also looks more closely aligned with Sound Mixing, rather than Sound Editing.

A Best Picture nomination seems to play a role in winning the Oscars, but there isn’t much evidence of Best Picture strength between different nominees mattering a whole lot. The two best examples would be Oppenheimer losing the category despite winning seven Oscars, and winning CAS, MPSE Foley and Dialogue. La La Land also lost both categories to Hacksaw Ridge and Arrival, after winning CAS and MPSE Music. Third would be the Mad Max / Revenant case. Some evidence to the contrary would be The Return of the King winning Mixing without precursors, but note that Fellowship already won CAS earlier.

As BAFTA and CAS winner, F1 is the heavy statistical favourite to win the award. It is the best combo of any two awards to have, and wins the Oscar in the vast majority of cases.

Frankenstein’s MPSE Foley win is more likely a one-off than not. Its only precedent for the Sound win would be Mad Max winning after tying The Revenant at Foley. Otherwise, sole Foley winners always lost Sound Mixing when BAFTA and CAS agreed, and always lost the combined category too. They sometimes won Sound Editing when the two split. I also believe (but this is my subjective read) that while I’m not sure what made Frankenstein come out on top here, I highly doubt that a large group of non-specialist voters would think of Frankenstein as the strongest Best Sound contender.

Sinners has no statistical backing for the win. MPSE Dialogue and Music only agreed twice in the period. Once with Bohemian Rhapsody, but then BAFTA and CAS backed them up. Once with The Life of Pi, which won no Oscars despite three Oscar winners being named that year. We also saw separately how weak Dialogue and Music are, especially when they disagree with the other precursors.

Both Sirat and One Battle After Another are very statistically unlikely to win the category with no precursor wins. Sirat does have an International award from MPSE, but no International film won this award before, and it did not even get a nomination at either BAFTA, CAS or MPSE (it was eligible at all three). OBAA has all the nominations, but no wins anywhere. No film has won either Sound Mixing or Sound Editing without winning any of the three big precursors since 2005 (King Kong). This rule also applies to Sinners.

On an intuition level, I am not 100% convinced the category is locked for F1, although the numbers do suggest so (unless one wants to entertain the Frankenstein possibility, which I don’t). The large difference in BP strength and Sinners winning two (non-predictive; but a win is a win) MPSE categories makes me feel that a stat-busting outcome is not impossible. But it would really be an enormous stat-buster, and in my predictions, cooler heads and hard numbers should prevail.

And the chart: