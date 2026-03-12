Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Print Bluesky WhatsApp Threads Email

Our pal Ryan Casselman who makes quite entertaining Oscar videos and should be much more famous than he is put out his Best Picture experiment.

His experiment shows a very close race but ultimately One Battle After Another starts ahead and stays ahead, though Sinners gives it good chase. If it is close, and no movie wins the first round of voting, then is a recount with eliminations, just as Ryan does in this video.

The idea is what are the most popular movies and how do those winners rank the other movies down ballot. Which movies sit higher? His list is mostly SAG actors and they seem to prefer One Battle. Chances are that if it wasn’t SAG/AFTRA (began in 2012) there’s a good chance One Battle would have won the ensemble award.

Still, there is something to this idea of the surprise SAG winner and the good will it can generate with enthusiasm and standing ovations, which we saw just as voters were finalizing their ballots. The problem for Sinners is that almost no one hates One Battle After Another (except people like me and we’re not a large group). It is a kicking puppy movie with a nice well meaning dad saving his stepdaughter from her racist Nazi bio dad. For those on the Left, that is a fairy tale that makes them feel comforted about who they are and more importantly, who those “bad people over there” are.

Sinners does not do that. With a mostly white, mostly male Academy, they can lock on to Leo as their avatar: see, I’m a good nice white person in a country infested with evil racists. But in Sinners, it’s more uncomfortable for them. “Where’s the nice white guy?” So the good will generated would be from people who want to see Ryan Coogler do well or just liked the movie.

You’d think a movie with 16 Oscar nominations would be well liked across the entire Academy but really, all that says is that it was a weak year, people really liked this movie overall and it crossed into many different branches. It is a level of excellence that deserved at least a nomination.

To me, my frustration with the Academy voters after 26 years covering them and predicting them tells me that they are narcissists who virtue signal to make themselves look good but have trouble awarding the best film of the year. If their measure is only their personal preference, as opposed to rewarding success – as they used to do in the past — then they will always be disappointing.

When the Academy Best Picture winner had to meet several high bars at once, we had better winners. When the Oscar race did not include hundreds of bloggers like me herding the choices into a pile and micro-managing the race to their specific tastes, it was better. What should always be considered is whether the movie had a pulse among audiences, not just those trapped inside the utopian bubble of the Hollywood.

That used to be true. If a movie like The Godfather had flopped but a bunch of online influencers, critics and industry insiders liked it, it would not have won. Their bias against genre movies, horror films especially, is particularly problematic. We had a great slate of horror films this year, Weapons, Frankenstein and Sinners – that two of them were nominated is pretty cool. Yet, because the Academy is what it is, a horror movie can’t win. Unless somehow it does.

Variety’s Clayton Davis will get a lot of heat from the Film Twitter hive mind if Sinners doesn’t win. He’s put himself out there by predicting Sinners for Picture and Director. He isn’t the only one but he is the most prominent, I suppose. It is how he is already being ridiculed and mocked that bothers me the most. What do you care if you’re among hundreds of people picking the same thing? Who cares? Why would anyone?

So even if he’s wrong, I give him major props for taking a risk like that. I think it’s pretty cool, even if the worst people in the world will snidely respond on Oscar night. Clayton is right about the movie that should be winning.

All of the other pundits are playing it safe, from Scott Feinberg to Pete Hammond to Anne Thompson, etc. But it has been true for many months now, making this race seem almost pointless, if you want the truth. The punditry world has swallowed up the actual Oscar race itself and become a foregone conclusion.

I don’t think things have looked more dire than they do this year. While it’s always been true that the Best Picture winner reflects a major disconnect from audiences, it is more true this year with one movie coming in with better reviews, better box office and more nominations and yet still won’t win. History will not be kind.

So in the end, though he’ll “go down with the ship,” like some of us are, Clayton Davis will be remembered well for standing up for the movie that should be winning Best Picture, even if he was wrong. I think, anyway, but I guess we’ll see how it goes.

Clayton is joined by The Oscar Expert, Clarence Moye at The Contending, Yours Truly, Perri Nemiroff, Jazz Tangcay. If we’re all wrong, so be it. It’s a very small list of people who are willing to get it wrong. Ultimately it comes down to the highest score, not the wrong calls, even though Clayton will be a target in the aftermath. It’s all tribal and bizarre. You feel safer if you are part of a group, and more vulnerable if you aren’t.

As Scott Kernen has pointed out, we haven’t seen Sinners and One Battle up against each other in many of the awards because they’re in separate categories, like ACE and the WGA. So the question becomes only this: Did the SAG Awards shake up the race enough that voters pushed Sinners to the top of their ballots where they might not have otherwise. In Ryan Casselman’s video, One Battle still wins with roughly 100 votes. But how many of them changed their rankings after what happened at the BAFTAs and the euphoric reactions to Sinners and Michael B. Jordan’s win?

Helping Sinners from a stat perspective is that shining triad of SAG/WGA and ACE. I made a chart going back to the beginning of SAG, 1995 to see when it has ever happened before without the movie winning and of course, we have to consider that the ACE expanded their slate from five to two categories, drama and comedy. So in 1998, Saving Private Ryan defeated Shakespeare in Love for the ACE but had there been a comedy category, there’s a good chance Shakespeare in Love would have won it.

Here is what it looks like right now:

Here are the films that won SAG+WGA+ACE (since 1995 when SAG formed, preferential ballot in play starting in 2009):

If we look at split years, this is what we get (from 1995 onward, with preferential ballot in play starting in 2009):

Now in the pref ballot era:

So what does this tell us? It tells us that when there is a split in the pref ballot era, screenplay does not go with Best Director. Whomever wins Best Director does not also win Screenplay so this would support a One Battle After Another win unless Ryan Coogler is also winning Best Director for Sinners (which he should, but it is not likely). So, one stat supports Sinners but this stat supports OBAA. Prior to the preferential ballot, we saw director and screenplay go together, as with Brokeback Mountain and The Pianist, but it has not happened in the preferential ballot era since 2009.

Can that stat be broken? Sure, but it’s not likely. Here are all of the way the wins came down since 1990:

Can the stats break? Of course they can. We’re dealing with a brand new Academy and we have no idea how they will vote. We don’t know if the BAFTA thing ended up making British voters feel more resentful of Sinners, for instance or made Hollywood voters more sympathetic. Ultimately, it’s a wild card but your more sensible prediction is no split, with One Battle taking Picture and Director.