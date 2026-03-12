Sasha Stone, Scott Kernen, and Jeremy Jentzen hash out their final Oscar predictions before Sunday’s show. Is One Battle After Another set to sweep? Will Sinners upset? Who will be winning Best Actor? Is it better to take risks when predicting or go with the comfortable status quo? All of that and more.
2026 Oscars: Frontrunners and Challengers Podcast – Final Predictions!
