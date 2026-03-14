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It crazy we’ve been doing this for so long, or well I have been doing this for so long. The Oscars probably won’t turn out to be that surprising. So many people have made the exact same predictions and if they go as planned, they’ll all do very well come Oscar night.

But here is a chance to make a call that isn’t on your predictions that you might have a wild hunch about. My predictions are already No Guts, No Glory so it will be hard to come up with any I’m not already predicting. But let’s give it a shot.

The rules are no more than three and they should wild cards, not alternates.

Hamnet wins Production Design Jurassic World wins Visual Effects Marty Supreme wins Cinematography

Scott Kernen:

Leonardo DiCaprio wins best actor Sinners wins sound, song, or costume design Wagner Moura wins best actor

Jeremy Jentzen:

Hamnet wins Best Picture Inga wins Supporting Actress I lied to you wins Best Song