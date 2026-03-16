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We had too many winners this year, which should not be surprising. It was the most predictable Oscars I can remember in the 27 years I’ve been covering them, with only one or two surprises. One of those surprises was a tie in Live Action Short. While lots of people got Two People Exchanging Saliva, a smaller number got The Singers. As a result, we have a whopping 14 winners. Unfortunately that means the prize will have to be slightly smaller. But anyway, here are the winners. If you are one, please send me an email.

Here are those who called The Singers:

And here are the winners who got Two People Exchanging Saliva:

Would have been great if we had just one winner with 22 but it was not to be.

Thanks for playing!