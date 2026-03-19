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Martin McDonagh’s Wild Horse Nine has dropped a trailer. Probably this movie will get the Oscar treatment, like film festivals and the like – Telluride, Toronto. The whole thing will be scrubbed clean by the time it hits theaters in November. Let’s hope for a better life for it. You kind of just wish it was opening like next week.

Shortly before the 1973 Chilean coup, CIA agents Chris (John Malkovich) and Lee (Sam Rockwell) are dispatched from Santiago to Easter island by their bureau chief, MJ (Steve Buscemi). Amongst the Island’s iconic statues, and as the longtime partners wrestle with their dark pasts and present conspiracies, Chris’s newfound bond with a pair of rebellious students (Mariana di Girolamo and Ailín Salas) threatens to send everyone’s trip to this remote paradise sideways.

Directed by: Martin McDonagh

Written by: Martin McDonagh

Produced by: Graham Broadbent, Pete Czernin, Martin McDonagh, Anita Overland

Cast: John Malkovich, Sam Rockwell, Steve Buscemi, Mariana di Girolamo, Ailín Salas, with Tom Waits, and Parker Posey