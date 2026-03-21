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It looks like we have another Top Gun Maverick on our hands or something relatively close to that. Universal praise from both sides of the aisle. Even Conservatives are liking this thing so it’s going to be a major hit and is already on its way.

It’s not that hard, Hollywood. Make movies for everybody and people will come, Ray.

I was a little worried at first, not gonna lie. And I would go see it myself except that I can’t at the moment so I’ll just have to report on the excitement we’re seeing on the ground. Maybe movies in movie theaters aren’t dead after all. They just have to make movies people want to see — like all people.

Coming in strong.

And Variety is already on the case. I’m getting The Martian vibes here but maybe it’s deeper than that. I don’t know.

I’m just grateful that there is a movie out there for everybody, and Critical Drinker approved: