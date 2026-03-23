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The 98th Oscar season has ended, and it does seem, perhaps compared to other years, people are ready to move past the slate of winners and focus on what is on the horizon.

Of course, the major film from the first quarter of the year, that everyone is talking about, is Phil Lord and Christopher Miller’s Project Hail Mary, which has earned rave reviews from critics and audiences, a true film for all individuals.

I haven’t seen the film yet, I plan on sometime this week, but it is undoubtedly the big talking point from the first quarter of the year, which can’t really be said for other more high-brow choices such as Emerald Fennell’s Wuthering Heights and Maggie Gyllenhaal’s The Bride! These are considered fascinating swings, but questionable executions.

Nevertheless, just for the sake of it, here are a number of films that I have glossed over, and seem to have “potential” to be something. Let’s keep it simple for now

Wild Horse Nine, dir Martin McDonaugh The Odyssey, dir Christopher Nolan Digger, dir Alejandro G. Iñárritu Project Hail Mary, dir Phil Lord and Christopher Miller Untitled Jesse Eisenberg Musical Comedy, dir Jesse Eisenberg Fjord, Dir Cristian Mungiu Miss You, Love You, dir Jim Rash 1949, dir Paweł Pawlikowski Narnia, dir Greta Gerwig Dune Part 2, dir Denis Villeneuve Cry to Heaven, dir Tom Ford Look Back, dir Hirokazu Kore-eda Werwulf, dir Robert Eggers Sweetsick, dir Alice Birch Disclosure, dir Steven Spielberg All of a Sudden, dir Ryusuke Hamaguchi The Social Reckoning, dir Aaron Sorkin Michael, dir Antoine Fuqua Jack of Spades, dir Joel Coen Ink, dir Danny Boyle The Adventures of Cliff Booth, dir David Fincher Behemoth! dir Tony Gilroy Saturn Return, dir Greg Kwedar Parallel Tales, dir Asghar Farhadi Prima Facie, dir Susanna White Queen At Sea, dir Lance Hammer The Beloved, dir Rodrigo Sorogoyen Sense and Sensibility, dir Georgia Oakley Being Heumann, dir Sian Heder Tony, dir Matt Johnson

Here is Award Expert’s consensus Best Picture lineup FWIW. It’s early, and we know nothing, but it’s fun to speculate.

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